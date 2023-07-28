Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

In Burrow's training camp absence, Bengals QB reps will go to Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning and the team will add a quarterback, Taylor said.

Though it's arduous to tab Friday's news as good news, it certainly alleviates some of the worst fears for the Bengals as the franchise quarterback still has more than five weeks before kickoff of the 2023 season to recover, which one would hope fits into the "several weeks" window Taylor provided.

Prior to Thursday's injury news, Burrow's name was atop the news cycle as he was amid extension talks with the Bengals. How or if this will affect Burrow's contract negotiations remains to be seen.

Burrow was hobbled during an 11-on-11 session in which he pumped to his left and scrambled to his right before injuring his right leg. He was clearly in pain as he skipped on his left leg before taking a seat on the practice field. He was eventually carted off and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported shortly after it was believed that Burrow had suffered a calf strain, which proved to be the spot-on diagnosis.

The 26-year-old Burrow has quickly ascended from the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick to one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

Over the previous two seasons, he has thrown for north of 4,400 yards and 34-plus touchdowns in each campaign and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in 2021 and back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history.

However, injuries aren't novel to Burrow, whose promising rookie campaign ended with an ACL tear (to his left knee). He also dealt with an appendectomy at the start of last year's camp.