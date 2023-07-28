Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Published: Jul 28, 2023 at 04:09 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Joey Franchise will be on the mend for a bit -- exactly how long remains to be seen.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a right calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

When pressed for a more specific timetable, Taylor did not provide one, stating, "several weeks is several weeks."

Burrow sustained the injury during Thursday's practice and was carted off the field.

In Burrow's training camp absence, Bengals QB reps will go to Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning and the team will add a quarterback, Taylor said.

Though it's arduous to tab Friday's news as good news, it certainly alleviates some of the worst fears for the Bengals as the franchise quarterback still has more than five weeks before kickoff of the 2023 season to recover, which one would hope fits into the "several weeks" window Taylor provided.

Prior to Thursday's injury news, Burrow's name was atop the news cycle as he was amid extension talks with the Bengals. How or if this will affect Burrow's contract negotiations remains to be seen.

Burrow was hobbled during an 11-on-11 session in which he pumped to his left and scrambled to his right before injuring his right leg. He was clearly in pain as he skipped on his left leg before taking a seat on the practice field. He was eventually carted off and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported shortly after it was believed that Burrow had suffered a calf strain, which proved to be the spot-on diagnosis.

The 26-year-old Burrow has quickly ascended from the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick to one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

Over the previous two seasons, he has thrown for north of 4,400 yards and 34-plus touchdowns in each campaign and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in 2021 and back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history.

However, injuries aren't novel to Burrow, whose promising rookie campaign ended with an ACL tear (to his left knee). He also dealt with an appendectomy at the start of last year's camp.

For now, though, Friday's news was likely as positive as it could be after Thursday's scare.

Related Content

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

11 months after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking, Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said he feels a "night and day" difference from last year to now, and says "people should expect a lot of great things to come" in his second season.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

news

Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract extension, but the All-Pro recently said that his focus is on the field and his dreams of reaching a Super Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox has high hopes for teammate DT Jordan Davis in 2023: 'You can see the growth'

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is catching the eye of veteran teammate Fletcher Cox, who says the second-year disruptor is on the brink of a breakout season after arriving to training camp in great shape.

news

Odell Beckham arrives to Ravens camp with physique built for long season: 'I've been working hard'

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived to ravens training camp looking like a bigger, stronger version of himself, and the veteran WR says it's the product of a

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says RB comments not aimed at Jonathan Taylor, adds no contract talks have occurred thus far

A day after opining that running backs' calls for another negotiation of pay were unsuitable, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored that his social media comments were not directed at Indy back Jonathan Taylor. However, in doing so in comments made to ESPN, Irsay revealed Thursday that no contract talks have been had with Taylor, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More