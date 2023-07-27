Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering calf injury at practice

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Grant Gordon

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is believed to be a calf strain during Thursday's practice and will undergo further testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Burrow was carted off of the field at the Paycor Stadium facility, and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters the team would know more soon regarding the severity of the injury.

During an 11-on-11 drill, Burrow pumped left and scrambled right when he came up hobbled, clearly favoring his right leg as he skipped on his left leg before going down on the practice field, according to video shot by WCPO-TV. Burrow was attended to by the medical staff before he was carted off.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told reporters after Thursday's practice he isn't overly concerned about Burrow's status after some unspoken communication with the star QB on the practice field.

"We always give each other that nod," Chase said, per The Athletic. "He gave me a nod he's all right. He's a strong dude."

Burrow, a Pro Bowler who led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in the 2021 season, suffered a season-ending left ACL tear during his 2020 rookie year. Since coming back from that injury, he's propelled Cincinnati into the AFC hierarchy.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Burrow is amid contract talks for what portends to be a mammoth extension with the Bengals, who he led to back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history.

Burrow, who entered camp in 2021 rehabbing a knee injury and had an appendectomy at the onset of last year's camp, discussed his excitement on Wednesday about the prospect of an issue-free August.

"I know I'm going to be able to get a lot more out of this training camp than I have the last couple, as long as stay healthy, which like I said, 'knock on wood.' Nothing's happened yet," Burrow said, per the team's official website. "The more reps you get at the position, the more game speed reps, the better you're going to be when it comes Week 1. I've grinded all offseason and I'm in a great spot physically and mentally. So, I'm ready to attack this training camp with intensity and shoot for perfection. That's what I'm excited about."

