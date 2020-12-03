Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s lengthy rehab can now begin.

The Bengals announced the rookie quarterback underwent "successful" surgery Wednesday, 10 days after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday," the team said in a statement. "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Burrow had the reconstructive knee surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The quick turnaround improves his chances of being on the field for the start of the 2021 campaign.

Cincinnati is anticipating Burrow will need 8-9 months of recovery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week. The season-ending injury cut short what was shaping up to be an excellent first year for the No. 1 draft pick. In 10 games, he completed 65.3% of his passes and averaged 268.8 yards passing while tossing 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions.