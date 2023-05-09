Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wants to retain LB Patrick Queen despite declining fifth-year option

DeCosta certainly isn't guaranteeing an extension for Queen, especially not after it took him more than a year to get a deal done with Lamar Jackson. He's already spending $20 million per year on Smith (on average), and just signed his quarterback to a deal that will pay him an annual average of $52 million.

There isn't a ton of money to go around, and if the Ravens had picked up Queen's option, they'd be on the hook for over $26 million between Queen and Smith. Instead of taking on such a significant financial commitment, DeCosta decided to risk losing Queen altogether if contract negotiations don't advance before the start of the 2024 league year.

It's a necessary risk in a world in which DeCosta and his staff must constantly crunch numbers in order to stay under the cap. It also might not be that serious, given that DeCosta has nine months to determine whether he'd like to keep Queen, and if so, structure a deal that can both accurately represent Baltimore's view of the linebacker while pushing the largest of financial burdens into future years.

"The fifth-year option was something that was more based on business and the salary-cap economics than actually Patrick Queen and his performance and what he does as a player," DeCosta said. "He's a difference-maker for us. When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be."