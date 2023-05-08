Around the NFL

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense 

Published: May 08, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens held rookie minicamp over the weekend, allowing their first-year players to immerse themselves in the actual football schemes for the first time since draft day.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken's design received rave reviews from first-round wideout Zay Flowers, who sees it as a player-friendly system.

"Oh, I love it," Flowers said on Saturday. "It's kind of like some of the stuff I ran at B.C. [Boston College]. I love it. I think it fits my style perfectly.

"Running, getting open, being able to create space, deep balls, short, intermediate -- do it all."

Flowers' production at Boston College portends an immediate impact as a rookie, and he fits perfectly between star signee Odell Beckham Jr. and former 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman.

The rookie's size (5-foot-10) projects as a slot receiver, and his route-running ability should allow him to win in space, particularly if defenses are concerned with OBJ and tight end Mark Andrews.

"I feel like I'm a complete receiver. I can do it all," Flowers said. "You name it, I'll be able to do it. I honestly don't have a preference (on where I line up) because I feel like I can run every route on the outside, and I can run every route on the inside."

When Lamar Jackson inked his new contract last week, he mentioned the Flowers draft pick as part of what makes him excited to play in the new offense, noting he wants to put up 6,000 passing yards.

Asked about Jackson's goal, Flowers said he's up for anything his MVP quarterback wants to aim at.

"I love that. Let's do it," Flowers said. "Whatever he wants to do, I'm with it"

