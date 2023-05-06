Around the NFL

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Published: May 06, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Ravens shored up the cornerback position by signing Rock Ya-Sin after bypassing secondary help in the draft until the fifth round, but coach John Harbaugh will never rule out adding even more talent.

"I would say no," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday when asked if Ya-Sin's arrival eliminates the possibility of signing more defensive backs. "I don't think you ever really close the door on any personnel move. Whoever it might be. You'd probably ask me about Marcus (Peters) and whatever other corners are out there. You don't close the door on good players and good people, you just see how it goes."

Harbaugh narrowed the broader question about secondary help by directly referencing Peters, who at 30 years old remains a free agent after spending the past four years in Baltimore.

The two-time All-Pro initially joined the Ravens by way of a 2019 midseason trade from the Rams and immediately delivered, taking two of his three interceptions for Baltimore that year to the end zone.

The oft-boisterous Peters has 32 career interceptions with six returned for touchdowns, 92 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles, but he hasn't had a Pro Bowl campaign since the year of the trade. And although he recovered from a torn ACL that wiped out all of 2021 to play 13 games last season, his 67.6 PFF coverage grade was his lowest as a Raven.

He still possesses the skill to contribute as a starter or important depth piece. Gregg Rosenthal ranked him No. 46 in his top 101 free agents. The Ravens are just going younger for now on the boundary opposite Marlon Humphrey -- Ya-Sin is entering his age-27 season and placed seven spots ahead of Peters in Rosenthal's list.

"He's a young veteran corner," Harbaugh said of Ya-Sin. "We've always appreciated the way he plays. He's a very diligent player. He can run. He's a good tackler. He's a tough player. Good man and zone player, both. We were impressed when we talked to him. Just happy to get it done. So, looking forward to seeing how he does."

The rest of Baltimore's CB room is rounded out by players like fifth-rounder Kyu Blu Kelly, last year's fourth-rounder Jalyn Armour-Davis and Daryl Worley.

Time will tell if Peters eventually walks through the door to rejoin that group or knocks and finds an answer elsewhere.

