Around the NFL

Stunner: Rams trade CB Marcus Peters to Ravens

Published: Oct 15, 2019 at 09:28 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Rams are shipping starting cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Parker of Fox Sports first reported the trade. The Rams later confirmed the transaction, which included an undisclosed 2020 draft pick sent to L.A.

It was a stunning turn of events when it first happened, but it turned out only to be the first act of a blockbuster day for the Rams. Later Tuesday, it all became clearer with the Hollywood ending of the Rams pulling off their third trade of the day to land cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars.

Peters started every game so far this season just as he started every game last year as the Rams marched to a Super Bowl appearance.

News of the Peters-Young swap came shortly after the Browns announced they had traded center Austin Corbett, a 2018 second-round pick, to the Rams in return for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Peters' departure comes after the Rams fell to 3-3 with a third-straight loss on Sunday. The loss came without cornerback Aqib Talib, who has been placed on injured reserve with a ribs injury. So, the Rams' starting defensive backfield is now expected to be safeties John Johnson, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, and Eric Weddle and cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill.

Peters, a one-time All-Pro during a three-season stay in Kansas City, has now been dealt twice as he came to the Rams via trade, as well. In their trip to the Super Bowl, the Rams boasted a formidable defensive backfield of Peters, Talib, Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner. Two are now playing elsewhere, Talib is on IR and Johnson is all that's left.

Peters will likely be looked at to start immediately in place of the injured Jimmy Smith opposite of Marlon Humphrey.

Like Peters, Young, who's started three games for the Ravens, is probably going to step in quickly as the Rams' linebacking corps saw Micah Kiser injured in the preseason and Clay Matthews sustain a broken jaw in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

As for Corbett, he has played in three games in 2019, and over two underwhelming years in Cleveland has started just once in 14 appearances. He'll go from one questionable offensive line to another.

A reeling Rams team has made for an eventual Tuesday afternoon with a couple of AFC North counterparts before landing arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 following his oblique injury this past Sunday.
news

Ravens release veteran RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran L'eVeon Bell, the running back announced on Twitter Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting Minkah Fitzpatrick to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
news

Jerry Jones admits worry seeing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's late TD run in blowout win over Falcons

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't care to see QB Dak Prescott power through a defender for an all but meaningless late touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW