Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener.
Baltimore cut practice short on Thursday after cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Rapoport added that the fear surrounding both players is a torn ACL. Edwards and Peters are undergoing tests to confirm the severity.
