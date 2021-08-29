Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins believed to have suffered season-ending ACL tear

The Ravens could be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the stud running back is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, based on the early diagnosis. Dobbins will have an MRI today to confirm the extent.

The injury happened in the first quarter of the Ravens' preseason finale in Washington on Saturday. Dobbins turned upfield after catching a screen pass and his left leg bent backward on the ensuing tackle. Immediately grabbing his left knee, Dobbins was helped off the field while putting no weight on his injured leg. He was then carted to the locker room after a brief sideline examination in the blue medical tent.

Entering Year 2, Dobbins was slated to become the Ravens' featured back in 2021. The 22-year-old averaged 6.0 yards per carry during his rookie season, compiling 805 rushing yards off 134 attempts and scoring nine touchdowns. Dobbins looked good in his limited time during the preseason by showing a decisive quickness on the run. Knowing he was in for a bigger role, Dobbins' improved pass-catching skills was a well-documented storyline throughout the summer.

The next man up on the depth chart has plenty of experience within Baltimore's run-heavy system as veteran power RB Gus Edwards is expected to assume a larger role in Dobbins' absence. Edwards has eclipsed 700 yards rushing in each of his three seasons and is coming off a career-high season in yards (723), attempts (144) and touchdowns (6).