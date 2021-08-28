Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out vs. Washington after suffering knee injury

A key Baltimore Ravens starter suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason victory over the Washington Football Team.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The running back had his leg bent backward after catching a screen pass. He immediately grabbed his left knee.

Dobbins was taken directly to the blue medical tent. He was carted to the locker room and ruled out with a knee injury.

The severity of the injury is not immediately known.

The second-year back looked good on two early carries, displaying burst and shiftiness, generating 15 yards, including a 10-yard pop to open the Ravens' first drive.

It would be a massive blow to the Ravens' run-heavy offense if the dual-threat Dobbins is out for an extended period. Coming off an 805-yard rushing rookie season, in which he surged down the stretch, Dobbins was in line to have a massive second season. Now, that might all be in jeopardy.