Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out vs. Washington after suffering knee injury

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 06:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A key Baltimore Ravens starter suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason victory over the Washington Football Team.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The running back had his leg bent backward after catching a screen pass. He immediately grabbed his left knee.

Dobbins was taken directly to the blue medical tent. He was carted to the locker room and ruled out with a knee injury.

The severity of the injury is not immediately known.

The second-year back looked good on two early carries, displaying burst and shiftiness, generating 15 yards, including a 10-yard pop to open the Ravens' first drive.

It would be a massive blow to the Ravens' run-heavy offense if the dual-threat Dobbins is out for an extended period. Coming off an 805-yard rushing rookie season, in which he surged down the stretch, Dobbins was in line to have a massive second season. Now, that might all be in jeopardy.

The injury is an ominous sign for the Ravens, who were playing the majority of their starters as they sought to win their 20th straight preseason game. Lamar Jackson﻿, seeing his first preseason action, was also sacked twice, including the play after Dobbins went down. Jackson took a seat after one drive, finishing 3-of-4 passing for 29 yards.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
news

49ers DC excited about 'unlimited options' with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford back in lineup

It's been a little over a year since the 49ers made their run to Super Bowl LIV, an achievement bolstered largely by their defense. Ahead of the 2021 season, the team seemingly has all the pieces in place to remind the world of what they can do when healthy.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Packers-Bills.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love shows promise, but panics under pressure in return vs. Bills

Jordan Love displayed promise starting the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a couple of decisions exemplified a still-growing young quarterback.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
