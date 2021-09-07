Around the NFL

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Published: Sep 07, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In need of depth at running back, the Baltimore Ravens are rolling the dice on an old foe.

Le'Veon Bell is heading back to the AFC North and signing with the Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the news.

With injuries having depleted the Ravens' RB corps, Bell was the most notable name along with ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ to visit Baltimore on Monday and he's staying and signing.

When Bell, 29, was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and facing the Ravens twice a year, he was considered one of the premier backs in the NFL.

Bell has certainly fallen from that elite level, however.

After sitting out the 2018 season with the Steelers, Bell signed a long-term deal with the Jets. Just like his time in Pittsburgh, Bell's stay in New York ended badly and he was released. Bell split 2020 with the Jets and Chiefs, but was sparingly used with the latter and let his frustrations be known in the offseason.

The Ravens' frustrations this offseason have come in the form of losing starting running back ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the season and then losing running back ﻿Justice Hill﻿ for the duration of 2021, as well.

Regardless of being more than three years removed from when he was the Steelers' bell cow back and often dominated defenses, Bell will always bring about a certain excitement because of what was.

Still, he's just being signed to the practice squad for now with the Ravens set to lean on Gus Edwards and likely Ty'Son Williams in the opener on Monday night.

Only time will tell how the Ravens and Bell fit and if he'll get off the practice squad and into some opportunities. For now, it's most certainly an interesting development in Baltimore.

