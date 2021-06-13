Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

After maintaining a modest role for the Chiefs following his midseason arrival, Le'Veon Bell didn't play in their final two playoff games. Don't expect him to suit up with Kansas City in the future, either.

The free-agent running back, amid a series of Instagram comments on Friday, made it clear he won't be returning to the reigning AFC champs.

"I'll never play for Andy Reid again...I'd retire first," Bell posted.

Such sentiments might not exactly endear him to other potential suitors. They come about two weeks after the former All-Pro declared -- this time on Twitter -- that he would sign somewhere "when I'M ready."

"Ain't no more finessing me with lies and (expletive) just to get me to sign with they team," Bell wrote. "No more rushed decisions on my end, period."

Bell is not-so-subtly referring to joining the Chiefs last October, just a few days after being released by the Jets. The arrangement ultimately proved to be inconsequential, as the three-time Pro Bowler averaged seven carries for 28.2 yards over nine regular-season games. He got two touches in a Divisional Round win over Cleveland before being a healthy scratch for the AFC title game and Super Bowl.