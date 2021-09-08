Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

Published: Sep 08, 2021 at 01:22 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A slew of running back injuries has led to a couple of new additions to the Baltimore Ravens' backfield.

The club announced on Wednesday that it has signed ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ to the 53-man roster, and added former Pro Bowler ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ to the practice squad, a move that had been expected since Tuesday.

Baltimore also officially placed backup ﻿Justice Hill﻿, who suffered a torn Achilles Monday, on injured reserve.

Cannon, a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2018, joins the Ravens following a one-year stint with the Panthers, where he primarily served as a backup to Mike Davis with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ sidelined for all but four games. He appeared in 14 games and recorded 10 carries for 33 yards, along with three receptions for 16 yards.

With Hill and incumbent starter ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ (torn ACL) done for the year, Cannon has a golden opportunity to see more playing time in a room that includes Gus Edwards and Ty'son Williams. Those reps could become a bit harder to come by, though, if Bell impresses and is called up at some point.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters quarterback Carson Wentz will be a full participant in practice and will play against the Seahawks on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated offensive linemen Ben Jones and Nate Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back) will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, per coach Matt LaFleur.
  • The Washington Football Team listed receiver Curtis Samuel as a non-participant after he tweaked his groin, Rapoport reported. "He wasn't feeling as well as we hoped … If Curtis plays, great. If not, great," coach Ron Rivera said, via NFL Network's Kim Jones.
  • The Dallas Cowboys activated receiver Noah Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's opener versus the Cowboys. Wide receivers Antonio Brown (knee) and Chris Godwin (quad) were full participants and do not have game designations.

Roster signings

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed kicker Jose Borregales to the practice squad.
  • The Chicago Bears signed defensive tackle Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square to the practice squad.
  • The Denver Broncos signed cornerback Saivion Smith to the practice squad.
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie to the practice squad.

  • The Minnesota Vikings signed offensive lineman Brian O'Neill to a multi-year extension. The deal is for five years, $92.5 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to fully participate in practice Wednesday, play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colts HC Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
news

T.J. Watt participates in practice; Ben Roethlisberger says pay LB

Steelers LB T.J. Watt was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this summer. Does that mean a contract is on the horizon for the star defender?
news

Texans trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Saints have added a valuable veteran to their secondary. New Orleans is trading for Texans starting corner ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

As expected, the Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.
news

Josh Allen says Bills-Steelers games are like 'boxing matches': 'We know they're going to bring it'

The Buffalo Bills' quest to become a longstanding AFC powerhouse begins against an enduring conference stalwart, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen knows the perennial contenders won't go down easy.
news

Tom Brady: Bucs TE O.J. Howard 'prepared to have a great season'

Not only did the Buccaneers bring everyone back from their Super Bowl team, but they also got a potential key piece on offense back from injury: tight end O.J. Howard.
news

Myles Garrett aims to be LeBron James of Browns: 'I have to prove that I'm the playmaker at all levels'

After the Browns' upgrades on defense this offseason, star pass rusher Myles Garrett uses a Cleveland sports analogy that sets the bar high entering 2021. 
