NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

A slew of running back injuries has led to a couple of new additions to the Baltimore Ravens' backfield.
The club announced on Wednesday that it has signed Trenton Cannon to the 53-man roster, and added former Pro Bowler Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad, a move that had been expected since Tuesday.
Baltimore also officially placed backup Justice Hill, who suffered a torn Achilles Monday, on injured reserve.
Cannon, a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2018, joins the Ravens following a one-year stint with the Panthers, where he primarily served as a backup to Mike Davis with Christian McCaffrey sidelined for all but four games. He appeared in 14 games and recorded 10 carries for 33 yards, along with three receptions for 16 yards.
With Hill and incumbent starter J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) done for the year, Cannon has a golden opportunity to see more playing time in a room that includes Gus Edwards and Ty'son Williams. Those reps could become a bit harder to come by, though, if Bell impresses and is called up at some point.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters quarterback Carson Wentz will be a full participant in practice and will play against the Seahawks on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- The Tennessee Titans activated offensive linemen Ben Jones and Nate Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back) will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, per coach Matt LaFleur.
- The Washington Football Team listed receiver Curtis Samuel as a non-participant after he tweaked his groin, Rapoport reported. "He wasn't feeling as well as we hoped … If Curtis plays, great. If not, great," coach Ron Rivera said, via NFL Network's Kim Jones.
- The Dallas Cowboys activated receiver Noah Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's opener versus the Cowboys. Wide receivers Antonio Brown (knee) and Chris Godwin (quad) were full participants and do not have game designations.
Roster signings
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed kicker Jose Borregales to the practice squad.
- The Chicago Bears signed defensive tackle Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square to the practice squad.
- The Denver Broncos signed cornerback Saivion Smith to the practice squad.
- The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Chicago Bears released defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and running back Artavis Pierce from the practice squad.
Contract news
- The Minnesota Vikings signed offensive lineman Brian O'Neill to a multi-year extension. The deal is for five years, $92.5 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Trades
- The New Orleans Saints are acquiring Texans cornerback Bradley Roby, Rapoport reported.