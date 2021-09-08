Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Five days ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the host Washington Football Team, a potentially major injury concern has popped up.

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report.

At practice, Ekeler, who's entering his fifth NFL season, was seen working off to the side with trainers, but did not take part in the open period.

Ekeler, 26, dealt with a hamstring injury last year that cut his season six games short, so it's certainly a situation to monitor as the the Chargers face a formidable Washington defense on Sunday.

Behind Ekeler in the Bolts' running backs room are Justin Jackson, ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿ and ﻿Larry Rountree III﻿.

The 2020 campaign was Ekeler's first with Los Angeles in which he took on the RB1 tag as Melvin Gordon had moved on to the Broncos. Ekeler met sky-high expectations with 933 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns in the aforementioned 10 games.