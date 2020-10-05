Chargers RB Ekeler likely going on IR with serious hamstring injury

Austin Ekeler's hamstring injury looked bad Sunday afternoon in Tampa. It was.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ekeler suffered what is considered a serious hamstring injury, per sources informed of the situation.

While no firm decision will be made until all tests are done, injured reserve is the likely landing spot with hope of returning later this year, Rapoport added.

Ekeler pulled up lame on a first-quarter run and needed to be carted off the field. Following the 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers, coach Anthony Lynn said he was unsure of the severity of the injury.

"I'm not sure how bad it is, but it looked pretty bad," Lynn said.

If Ekeler lands on IR, he will be out a minimum of three weeks. It could be longer.

The starting running back exited after just two carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards. ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿ and Justin Jackson handled the duties the rest of the way and had little success against a good Bucs run D. Kelly rushed nine times for seven yards while Jackson took six totes for nine. Rookie QB Justin Herbert ended up leading the Chargers with 14 rushing yards on five scrambles.