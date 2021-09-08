Colts QB Carson Wentz to fully participate in practice Wednesday, play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

As bad as things looked for the Indianapolis Colts at the onset of training camp, they're looking much better as the club prepares for its season opener.
Quarterback Carson Wentz, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, coach Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder in February, Wentz got a much needed fresh start in Indianapolis. And the Colts, after Philip Rivers retired, pounced on the chance to give it to him.
After suffering a foot injury requiring surgery to begin camp, however, Wentz was initially given a window of 5-12 weeks for his recovery. The Colts got even more bad news on star guard Quenton Nelson, who was given the same time frame for a similar foot injury just a day later. Both returned from surgery on the front end of those projections, however.
Both Wentz and Nelson were named team captains by a vote of the players, a more notable accomplishment for Wentz, given that he is newly arrived.
Whether missing the preseason makes for a slow-starting Wentz in 2021 remains to be seen, but more importantly, the Colts' starting quarterback won't miss a game.