Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, miss 5-12 weeks

Carson Wentz did a quick about-face and will undergo surgery to repair his injured foot.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday that the quarterback would have surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot today.

The initial timeframe for recovery is a wide window between 5-12 weeks, per Reich. The massive range which could have him back by the start of the regular season or out until late October underscores the uncertainty in rehab.

"The 5-12 week spectrum is real. We don't know," the coach said.

Reich noted that Wentz had an old foot injury dating back to perhaps high school, according to doctors, and over time the broken bone came loose, causing pain. The surgery will remove the bone.

The decision to undergo surgery came a day after the Colts QB planned to try rest and rehab instead of a procedure. Less than 24 hours later, Wentz reversed course. The quarterback suffered the injury Thursday last week and met with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine the course of action.

The Colts traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional 2nd-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Wentz this offseason. The conditions of the 2022 selection becoming a first-rounder entail Wentz playing 75 percent of the Colts snaps in 2021 or playing 70 percent of the snaps and Indy making the playoffs. If he's out the full 12 weeks, that would put a first-round pick being sent the Eagles' way in jeopardy.