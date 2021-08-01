Around the NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Published: Aug 01, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now.

The Colts quarterback plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This option leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1. Rapoport added that if Wentz's foot doesn't improve during rehab, surgery might be required but shouldn't keep him out of many games.

Just a few days into training camp, Wentz was already out of practice. He suffered his latest injury Thursday and quickly arranged to see noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine whether minor surgery was needed. Wentz is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason either way.

A caveat to powering through the ailment is that medical personnel believe the sixth-year QB would be much less mobile, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. That was a trademark of Wentz's game in Philadelphia, where he led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances but was unable to close out each season because of injuries.

Wentz was finally healthy in 2020 but consistently struggled through the first 12 weeks before being benched in favor of then-rookie Jalen Hurts﻿. The Colts traded for the former Pro Bowler in the offseason with hopes of him being the missing piece of a championship puzzle.

The Colts don't have an obvious replacement on the roster. Jacob Eason﻿, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has received most of the reps in Wentz's absence after being inactive all of last season. Behind him are sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger, 2020 undrafted free-agent Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley, who was signed Saturday after spending the past two seasons with the Cardinals. Hundley struggled mightily during his nine career starts with the Packers in 2017.

Expect Indianapolis to continue exploring alternatives until Wentz's situation is resolved.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, breaks Olympic record in 100-meter hurdles

The sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is appointment viewing Sunday evening. She already put on a show in Tokyo this morning. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals with a time of 12.26 seconds.
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW