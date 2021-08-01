Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now.

The Colts quarterback plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This option leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1. Rapoport added that if Wentz's foot doesn't improve during rehab, surgery might be required but shouldn't keep him out of many games.

Just a few days into training camp, Wentz was already out of practice. He suffered his latest injury Thursday and quickly arranged to see noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine whether minor surgery was needed. Wentz is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason either way.

A caveat to powering through the ailment is that medical personnel believe the sixth-year QB would be much less mobile, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. That was a trademark of Wentz's game in Philadelphia, where he led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances but was unable to close out each season because of injuries.

Wentz was finally healthy in 2020 but consistently struggled through the first 12 weeks before being benched in favor of then-rookie Jalen Hurts﻿. The Colts traded for the former Pro Bowler in the offseason with hopes of him being the missing piece of a championship puzzle.

The Colts don't have an obvious replacement on the roster. Jacob Eason﻿, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has received most of the reps in Wentz's absence after being inactive all of last season. Behind him are sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger, 2020 undrafted free-agent Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley, who was signed Saturday after spending the past two seasons with the Cardinals. Hundley struggled mightily during his nine career starts with the Packers in 2017.