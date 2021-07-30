Around the NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

Published: Jul 30, 2021 at 03:32 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Carson Wentz 's new start in Indianapolis has met an interruption that might last longer than a few days.

The Colts quarterback is set to see noted foot specialist Robert Anderson in the near future, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A further timeline for Wentz's return will be established following the quarterback's visit with Anderson, Garafolo added, with minor surgery being a possibility, per Rapoport.

Wentz is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason, Rapoport reported.

Backup Jacob Eason took Wentz's reps with the first team Friday.

Wentz's first camp barely got off the ground before he suffered the foot injury, which Indianapolis initially hoped was minor, but appears to be growing more concerned about the seriousness of it. The hope is to avoid a surgical procedure, but if Wentz is required to undergo an operation, his time away from the field could stretch into the regular season. The latter scenario isn't expected to involve many games, Rapoport added.

For now, the Colts are thankful the start of the season is six weeks away. But with Wentz still being new to the team, it seems he'll miss valuable training camp time due to the ailment, if not more.

Wentz is in his first training camp with the Colts, who sent two draft picks to Philadelphia for the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft. The quarterback is attempting to reclaim a future that was once very bright in Philadelphia before a disastrous 2020 season led to the end of his time with the Eagles.

