Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line.
Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The new deal gives O'Neill a massive pay raise. The tackle is set to make $2.43 million in base salary in 2021, carrying a cap number of just $2.75 million in the final year of his rookie deal, and he'll see that jump to an average of $18.5 million per year when the extension takes effect.
O'Neill is set to earn a guaranteed $22.6 million upon signing, $53.4 million in total guarantees and $40 million in cumulative cash through the deal's second year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The new annual salary rockets O'Neill up the annual average rankings to No. 2 among right tackles, just behind New Orleans' Ryan Ramczyk ($19.2 million per year). His significant increase in compensation proves in dollars what he means to Minnesota's future up front.
A second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2018, O'Neill has proven to be a tackle worth the investment. He's steadily improved with each season, posting a career-best Pro Football Focus grade of 78 in 2020, including a run-blocking grade of 83.7. That was the 10th-best mark among all tackles in the NFL last season, and in an offense that relies on Dalvin Cook in its wide-zone scheme, it's even more valuable.
If O'Neill continues on his current upward trajectory, it won't be long before most view him as a premier right tackle. Minnesota demonstrated with this extension it certainly believes he's headed in that direction.