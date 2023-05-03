Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Baltimore Ravens look to have found their second starting cornerback late in free agency.
Baltimore and former Raiders corner Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
ESPN first reported the news.
Ya-Sin is likely to jump into a starting spot opposite Marlon Humphrey after the Ravens waited until the fifth round to address the area of need in the 2023 NFL Draft. They selected Stanford's Kyu Blue Kelly at No. 157 overall, leading to the likelihood of the club bringing in a veteran, which has happened with Ya-Sin, the No. 39 free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101.
A second-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ya-Sin is bound for his third team in as many seasons. He spent three years in Indy prior to being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 campaign.
In his one year in Vegas, the 26-year-old started nine games and played in 11. Durability issues have plagued Ya-Sin, as he's never played a full season and ended his one year with the Raiders on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
However, he looks to fit in nicely as a veteran add to the Ravens secondary, filling a big need in Baltimore.