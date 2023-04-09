Around the NFL

WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal, worth up to $18 million

Published: Apr 09, 2023 at 06:53 PM
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has finally found a new team and is heading back to the AFC North, this time in purple and black.

Beckham has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the news.

The deal includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in reachable incentives, Pelissero added. The veteran will make at least $15 million and as much as $18 million.

Related Links

Beckham spent the 2022 season as a free agent, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered while helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl champion had several suitors last year but chose to bide his time and focus on his recovery instead.

Beckham has made headlines and caught touchdowns in equal measure over eight seasons with the Giants, Browns, and Rams, racking up 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns since he entered the league in 2014. He also averages 13.9 yards per reception, and at 30, Beckham still has a lot left in him.

Beckham's decision to sign with the Ravens certainly blindsided at least one team: the New York Jets, who planned to host the three-time Pro Bowler for a visit starting Sunday night. This would have included a physical and a discussion about what he could expect in a potential Aaron Rodgers-led offense, according to Rapoport.

However, the Ravens swooped in with the money, Rapoport added.

Now, if quarterback Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore, this deadly duo could spell trouble for defenses across the league.

Related Content

news

Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent'

The Bengals and Chiefs need no help bolstering their rivalry, but a former Cincinnati quarterback decided to add fuel to the fire by mentioning Joe Burrow as the NFL's best QB over Patrick Mahomes.

news

Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'Truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios says Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are "one of the best wide receiver duos" in the NFL.

news

Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense

The Jets are hosting the three-time Pro Bowler on a visit on Monday in which he'll undergo a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Super Bowl LVII defeat 'played a factor' in Eagles C Jason Kelce continuing career: 'You know it's close'

Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed his decision to return to Philadelphia for a 13th season on Friday, admitting that while he still wants to play, a defeat on the game's largest stage also played a factor.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's gonna be here'

New York Jets general manager provided an Aaron Rodgers update at a live event hosted by Audacy's WFAN Sports Radio on Friday, telling spectators, "He's gonna be here."

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions 'stargazing' seeing WR Jameson Williams' potential for 2023 season

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had an outstanding rookie season on the way to a runner-up finish for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's now hoping his fellow first-round pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams, will have a similarly explosive 2023.

news

Safety Julian Love on signing with Seahawks: 'I knew I was supposed to be there'

After spending his first four seasons with the Giants, safety Julian Love agreed to sign with the Seahawks, an easy choice for him. "After I met coach (Pete) Carroll and everybody in the building, it just felt comfortable," Love said.

news

Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to terms on blockbuster four-year, $94 million contract extension

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year, $94 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray doing high bar squats 13 weeks after ACL surgery

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing progress through rehab after suffering a late-season ACL tear late in the 2022 season. Murray posted a video to Instagram of doing weighted squats on his surgically repaired knee.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day using postseason collapse as motivating factor: 'We have another shot'

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day joined "Good Morning Football" on Friday and  likened the Chargers' postseason collapse to a playoff loss with the Rams that preceded a Super Bowl run

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE