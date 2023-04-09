WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal, worth up to $18 million

Beckham spent the 2022 season as a free agent, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered while helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl champion had several suitors last year but chose to bide his time and focus on his recovery instead.

Beckham has made headlines and caught touchdowns in equal measure over eight seasons with the Giants, Browns, and Rams, racking up 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns since he entered the league in 2014. He also averages 13.9 yards per reception, and at 30, Beckham still has a lot left in him.

Beckham's decision to sign with the Ravens certainly blindsided at least one team: the New York Jets, who planned to host the three-time Pro Bowler for a visit starting Sunday night. This would have included a physical and a discussion about what he could expect in a potential Aaron Rodgers-led offense, according to Rapoport.

However, the Ravens swooped in with the money, Rapoport added.