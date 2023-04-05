Around the NFL

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 01:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft on Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

In fact, because Jackson's contractual status remains unresolved, general manager Eric DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz fielded plenty of questions regarding the position, which DeCosta sees as a group that offers plenty of potential.

"I don't want to insult anybody in the draft, but I would say there's probably more than four guys that can be significant quarterbacks in this league in this draft class," DeCosta said.

"The fact is that we think that you can get a quarterback in the first round, or the third round or the fourth round who have a chance to develop. Go back to Tyrod Taylor, when we drafted him in the fifth round or sixth round. Years and years and years ago, Derek Anderson, we took him in the sixth or seventh. So you can get good quarterbacks. You saw what the Niners did last year with Brock Purdy. It's quite possible to get a good quarterback at any point in the draft. Obviously, the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady was a sixth round pick. They're all over the place in the draft. You have to have good scouts, you have to have conviction and in some cases you've got to get lucky, too."

Related Links

DeCosta made sure to state that Baltimore isn't necessarily taking a different approach with the position because of Jackson's current status, which includes an unresolved trade request submitted in early March. DeCosta declined to say if he has spoken with Jackson since the quarterback's trade request on March 2.

DeCosta also said the Ravens remove "any kind of need-based situation out of the draft equation," building their draft board by best overall talent from top to bottom. That board includes quarterbacks, including those Baltimore might consider selecting if available when they're on the clock, either at pick No. 22 or beyond.

"Depends on the board, really does," DeCosta said. "I would have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone -- simple math -- I would have to say yes."

At this time of year, it's easier for personnel executives to speak generally about their approach to the draft, emphasizing value and talent over positional need. But one would be remiss to dismiss the situation Baltimore could find itself in if the Ravens don't find a way to repair the bridge between them and Jackson and retain the star quarterback.

Plan B includes Tyler Huntley, whom the Ravens used a low tender on last month, on the cover page. It's a reality Baltimore has been forced to confront in each of the last two seasons due to Jackson's lower-body injuries, but it's not a permanent course of action, at least not at this point.

Part of Baltimore's due diligence includes completing all of the necessary scouting and research on each player on their board, including quarterback. And if Jackson isn't in Baltimore in 2023 -- either via blockbuster trade or his refusal to sign his franchise tag -- the position becomes exponentially more important.

At this point, the Ravens don't have to discuss such a scenario. They can continue to ride the same optimistic, vague company line in which they profess their appreciation for Jackson and maintain hope they'll get a deal done with him.

But if progress isn't made, it isn't outrageous to envision a scenario in which Baltimore agrees to a deal to trade Jackson elsewhere, recoups a massive haul of draft capital, and uses that buying power to move up and select a quarterback.

There are certainly a few that many evaluators regard rather highly in this group.

"I'd say, obviously, it's pretty strong up top," Hortiz said of the incoming quarterbacks. "Those four guys that are being listed in the mocks as going high, they're all talented and good in their own right. If you break them down, Bryce (Young) is extremely accurate, cerebral, intelligent, winner. They're all winners, actually, every one of them, which is what you love. And then, (Anthony) Richardson's got just raw, physical talent, strong arm, athletic, big, physical, tough. Probably the least experienced of the four of them, but has a chance to really blossom and develop.

"Will (Levis) is, again, a physical, strong guy with an elite arm and has gone through two different offenses the past two years. So, he's adjusted to players changing around him. His whole offensive line was revamped. And then C.J. (Stroud), he's just matured and grown and gotten better and better. Played his best game his last game of his career, I thought. Really accurate. Has a great feel for the field and showed off his athleticism, certainly in that Georgia game."

Unlike past years, with five picks in total, Baltimore isn't currently equipped with the ammunition required to move up and take one of the aforementioned quarterbacks. A Jackson trade would change that fact, and create a need which the Ravens could instantly address via the draft.

A Jackson trade isn't the only course the Ravens could take to add picks, either.

"Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point," DeCosta said. "In saying that, I think it's important to note that we've had a lot of picks over the last four, five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn't necessarily the right thing in any given year. You almost have to have a purge at some point. Because you have all these young players on the team, and they can't all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes.

"So, I wouldn't say that was intentional this year, but for us, to say that our second-round pick was Roquan Smith, pretty happy with that. If we only have five picks this year, I'd like to get back to nine or 10 picks next year, for sure. But having a smaller amount of picks this year based on what we've done in '18, '19, '20, '21, '22, that's not necessarily the worst thing."

For now, this is all just speculation. But Baltimore made clear Wednesday it is prepared for any scenario, even if their personnel leaders didn't want to discuss Jackson directly.

Related Content

news

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon runs 4.42-second 40-yard dash at private workout

Illinois CB prospect Devon Witherspoon held a strong private workout on Wednesday after a hamstring injury held him out of the 2023 Scouting Combine and his school's pro day.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throwing session with WR Calvin Ridley

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence got a throwing session in with WR Calvin Ridley, who joins Jacksonville after serving a year-long suspension.

news

Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says Chase Young's health is a "big part of the conversation" on picking up his fifth-year option.

news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst plans to become rookie QB's 'best friend'

New Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says "tight ends are always a quarterback's best friend" as Carolina holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

John Elway's consulting contract with the Broncos ended at the conclusion of the last league year and the club will not be renewing it.

news

RB Austin Ekeler realizes he might have to play one more season with Chargers

Roughly three weeks have passed since Austin Ekeler first requested and received permission to explore trade options, and he's yet to find a suitable partner. He's still focusing on the same key details in his search, but for the first time since he requested his freedom, Ekeler has admitted he might not end up leaving Los Angeles in 2023.

news

Former WR Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff

Danny Amendola is reuniting with Josh McDaniels once again. The former receiver has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a coaching assistant/returners, per the team's official website.

news

Raiders signing veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer to two-year deal

Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will be reuniting with his former Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. He is signing a two-year deal with the Raiders, his representation announced Tuesday. The team later announced the news.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow tops reigning champ Fiona the hippo as Best Cincinnatian; is extension with Bengals next?

Joe Burrow is officially the most popular mammal in Cincinnati. The Bengals quarterback knocked off Fiona the hippo after her five-year run atop the CityBeat readers' "Best Cincinnatian" rankings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE