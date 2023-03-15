Around the NFL

Ravens placing low tender on QB Tyler Huntley; team would get no compensation if he signs elsewhere

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 04:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyler Huntley's surprise appearance in the Pro Bowl didn't earn him a pay raise, but the Ravens remain interested in keeping him.

Baltimore is placing the right-of-first-refusal tender on the restricted free agent quarterback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Related Links

Huntley's restricted status means the Ravens will be able to match any offer presented to the quarterback. However, Baltimore's low tender offer to the former undrafted free agent means the Ravens won't receive any compensation if Huntley signs an offer sheet and they decline to match the offer.

As the Ravens work through their contract situation with Lamar Jackson, everything remains open to interpretation, including a decision like this. If Baltimore was truly concerned about losing Jackson, it would be wise to secure Huntley's services by offering him a tender that would cost an outside suitor a valuable pick (such as a first- or second-round tender) to sign him away from the Ravens. This isn't foolproof, though, because the Ravens would use a larger portion of cap space with a higher-round tender, potentially overpaying Huntley and taking up roughly twice as much space with the higher tender (between $6.005 million and $4.304 million as opposed to $2.627 million). The latter matters even more as the Ravens brace for the massive cost of a new deal with Jackson.

There is recent precedent for placing a higher tender on a key player: New Orleans used a first-round tender on offensive weapon Taysom Hill in 2020, driving up the price on Hill and demonstrating just how important he was to the franchise's plans at that time, a year before the retirement of Drew Brees.

Huntley has become that important to the Ravens in the last two seasons, stepping in for the injured Jackson and keeping Baltimore competitive enough to reach the playoffs in 2022 and narrowly miss out in 2021. His own injury forced the Ravens to confront a reality with nothing more than an undrafted rookie (Oregon's Anthony Brown) available, further emphasizing the importance of the position.

It will be interesting to see if another team attempts to sign Huntley -- a quality backup regarded highly enough to make an unlikely appearance in the Pro Bowl as an alternate -- away from the Ravens. If anything, it would set a market for Huntley that ideally lands beyond the number the provided by the low tender.

Related Content

news

Commanders expected to sign veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to three-year, $33 million deal

The New England Patriots are expected to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Wednesday.

news

Lavonte David returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year, $7 million deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year, $7 million guaranteed contract. David, 33, will return to Tampa Bay for his 12th season.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says intention is to play for New York Jets in 2023

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has made it clear since last Friday that his intention is to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

news

Bills re-sign Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer to two-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are expected to re-sign veteran safety Jordan Poyer. There are still matters to work out between Poyer and the Bills in regards to a contract, but one of Buffalo's defensive stars isn't going anywhere.

news

Buccaneers signing QB Baker Mayfield to one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have found Tom Brady's successor at quarterback. The Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

news

Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay after three seasons

Big Play Slay is on the move. The Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay, who will be designated a post-June 1 release, saving Philly $17.5 million in cap space in 2023 with $8.6 million in dead money this year.

news

Cowboys releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons

The Ezekiel Elliott era is over in Dallas. The Cowboys are releasing the franchise's third-leading rusher in order to create cap space, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers expected to sign TE Hayden Hurst to three-year, $21.75 million contract

The Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to a three-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry received 'more lucrative offers' before deciding to re-sign with contending Eagles

The Eagles have lost a host of free agents already but were able to keep a key piece in James Bradberry. The veteran CB said Tuesday that the chance to chase a Super Bowl was a primary reason he wanted to return.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE