Rams WR Odell Beckham (knee) questionable to return in Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Odell Beckham﻿'s strong start to his first Super Bowl met an unfortunate interruption.

Beckham suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI and is questionable to return, the team announced. Beckham suffered the non-contact injury while running a drag route across the field, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford while going to the ground in a heap.

Beckham writhed in pain as trainers approached him and a hush fell over SoFi Stadium. He was eventually helped off and headed to the locker room for further examination before being designated as questionable.

The non-contact injury was to the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October of 2020 with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard fade from Stafford in the back corner of the end zone, giving the Rams an early 7-0 lead. He caught two passes for 52 yards before leaving the game, accounting for a third of Los Angeles' passing yards in the first half.