Around the NFL

Rams WR Odell Beckham (knee) questionable to return in Super Bowl LVI

Published: Feb 13, 2022 at 07:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Odell Beckham﻿'s strong start to his first Super Bowl met an unfortunate interruption.

Beckham suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI and is questionable to return, the team announced. Beckham suffered the non-contact injury while running a drag route across the field, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford while going to the ground in a heap.

Beckham writhed in pain as trainers approached him and a hush fell over SoFi Stadium. He was eventually helped off and headed to the locker room for further examination before being designated as questionable.

The non-contact injury was to the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October of 2020 with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard fade from Stafford in the back corner of the end zone, giving the Rams an early 7-0 lead. He caught two passes for 52 yards before leaving the game, accounting for a third of Los Angeles' passing yards in the first half.

The receiver has enjoyed a revelatory second half of the 2021 season, moving from Cleveland to Los Angeles and finding a perfect fit in the Rams' talented passing game. His absence was visible in Los Angeles' offense in the final minutes of the second quarter, as the Rams gained 25 yards in their next seven plays before the break.

Related Content

news

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence 

Free-agent running back ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and booked for felony domestic violence. 
news

Super Bowl LVI inactives: Rams-Bengals

The official inactives for Sunday's Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford﻿, the Rams brass hope to maintain their success with the QB for many years to come. Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams and Stafford are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor in line for lucrative contract extension after Super Bowl LVI

After leading the Bengals on an improbable run to Super Bowl LVI, set to kick off in a few hours, Zac Taylor has positioned himself for a nice payday. Ian Rapoport reports the third-year coach's representation will sit down with the club after the season and begin to hammer out a lucrative contract extension.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi is being hired as the next Raiders OC, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams made their final preparations for Super Bowl LVI on Saturday with the game about 24 hours away.
news

Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals announced their final two practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday, naming a receiver and a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the active roster.
news

Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season

The Saints played the entire 2021 season without star receiver Michael Thomas due to a string of nagging ankle injuries. Despite a slew of ongoing issues, the team fully expects the former All-Pro to return to the lineup in 2022.
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'best of' opportunity after being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW