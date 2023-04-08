Around the NFL

Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense

Published: Apr 08, 2023 at 04:14 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham is continuing to test the waters in New York.

The Jets are hosting the three-time Pro Bowler on a visit on Monday in which he'll undergo a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

According to Rapoport, the meeting will also include thorough discussion about what Beckham can expect in a potential Aaron Rodgers-led offense, as well as his fit in a deep wide receiver room.

This meeting comes after Beckham spoke with multiple teams, including the Jets, at the Annual League Meeting on March 28.

Beckham's scheduled visit is one of the first major movements toward signing with a team this offseason after he sat out all of 2022 with a torn ACL suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory.

The status of his surgically-repaired knee will be the focal point of the physical, but the meeting encapsulating Beckham's projected role is also important for a club with a rapidly shifting WR corps and plans to onload a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback.

The Jets previously signed Rodgers' old teammate, Allen Lazard, and former Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman this offseason. By pairing Lazard's stellar blocking and Hardman's field-stretching prowess with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, New York already possesses a dynamic pass-catching trio.

Adding Beckham's 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions to the mix would only further elevate the pass attack's tantalizing potential.

That union, of course, is still contingent on how the meeting goes -- both health-wise and in terms of finding a shared vision.

