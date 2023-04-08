Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense

This meeting comes after Beckham spoke with multiple teams, including the Jets, at the Annual League Meeting on March 28.

Beckham's scheduled visit is one of the first major movements toward signing with a team this offseason after he sat out all of 2022 with a torn ACL suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory.

The status of his surgically-repaired knee will be the focal point of the physical, but the meeting encapsulating Beckham's projected role is also important for a club with a rapidly shifting WR corps and plans to onload a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback.

The Jets previously signed Rodgers' old teammate, Allen Lazard, and former Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman this offseason. By pairing Lazard's stellar blocking and Hardman's field-stretching prowess with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, New York already possesses a dynamic pass-catching trio.

Adding Beckham's 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions to the mix would only further elevate the pass attack's tantalizing potential.