'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Taylor Decker: Lions need to back up 2023 hype
The tone has been changing in Detroit and no one knows that better than Taylor Decker, the longest-tenured player on the Lions' budding squad.
In an interview on Inside Training Camp Live on Thursday, Decker, 30, said the realization of that shift was furthered this summer once veterans Marvin Jones and Graham Glasgow re-joined a Lions team that's now getting noticed.
"It's like the Will Smith scene where he's in the living room, there's just the rug and he's just like looking around, nothing there," Decker told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
Of course, the excitement was prompted by the arrival of Dan Campbell, an unforgettable personality who was featured on HBO's Hard Knocks last year. Decker's appearance on ITC Live offered a chance to hear the latest Campbell story.
Decker says the Lions coach recently told a story about his dog named "Chewie," an English mastiff that Campbell and his wife weren't really sure would do anything to a would-be intruder. That was until a family reunion where a dropped piece of food came between Chewie and a pitbull.
"He was just talking about being a guardian," Decker said. "Like, every now and then, I know it's practice and we all have to be professionals, but we got to see it. We have to see it every now and then, and that's why we're going to be out here in pads, that's why there's going to be days where we're going to redline it, we're gonna go. Let's see it -- we can't wait until Sunday, we can't wait to until the first game of the year to see it -- let's see it now. It's time to perform now."
The Lions finished 9-8 after a 1-6 start in 2022, and while their eye-opening run in the second half of last season didn't equate to a playoff berth, Detroit garnered excitement by spoiling the Packers' hopes at Lambeau Field in Week 18. The league took notice, scheduling Campbell's squad in five prime-time games in 2023, including the season opener against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7.
Decker is waiting to see results before leaning into the hype.
"I'm tentative to put expectations or long-term goals out there because, and I've said this a million times, I was here when we were the butt of jokes," Decker said. "And I don't want to look too far ahead, I want to keep the professional mindset of, let me go clean up this tape from this scrimmage today.
"Ultimately, the expectations, while they are fun and a cool thing to get that attention, they mean nothing until we prove it."
Detroit feels the buzz
Signaling the excitement, it was a packed house for Lions training camp as the team gears up for Dan Campbell's highly anticipated third season as head coach. It's a mere preview of what Detroit home games will look like in 2023.
Reporting for Allen Park, Michigan, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that for the first time in stadium history, Ford Field is starting a waiting list for season tickets. Garafolo adds that it's believed to also be a franchise first, though there's no hard data to back that up.
"The fans have always been awesome," Lions tackle Taylor Decker said on Inside Training Camp Live on Thursday. "Always been very supportive and they're just yearning for a winner and it's up to us to give them something to cheer for. This is something that has been building, building and building for years now. Every practice we've had it seems like the stands are packed and filled. You feel the energy of the city -- people are excited. It's fun for me as a player to contribute to that."
More two-tight end sets in Buffalo's future?
The Bills finished the 2022 season with the second-best offense by averaging 397.6 total yards and 28.4 points per game. Buffalo decided to add to its strength in April with the first-round selection of tight end Dalton Kincaid, which makes for an intriguing pairing alongside Dawson Knox.
It begs the question whether the Bills will employ more 12 personnel in 2023, and Josh Allen had the answers on Inside Training Camp Live.
"I think that's the plan when you draft a tight end in the first round -- you want him on the field," Allen told NFL Network's Scott Hanson and Steve Mariucci. "Dalton has been taking everything in stride. He's been very smart, he's a very friendly ball catcher. He comes back to the ball."
The Bills' star quarterback likes what he sees so far from the rookie out of Utah.
"He gives you good body language," he said of Kincaid. "When he's breaking a route, you know which way he's breaking in some of these little option routes. He's very smart, he's instinctive, he can find some windows in zone coverage. At the end of the day, he's still a rookie. There's a going to be some growing pains, but he's kicking butt right now in camp.
"Like you said, that 12 personnel is very tough for defenses to defend because now you have to worry about the run and the pass."
Despite all the offensive production they generated last season, the Bills' Super Bowl aspirations were dashed in the Divisional Round. Allen made it a point this offseason to recognize and correct his faults so that the Buffalo's offense is even more efficient in 2023.
"I think number one is red-zone productivity," he said. "I think last year we got a way from, or at least I did, I got away from making some good decisions down there. I put the ball in harm's way too often. And then in terms of everything, interceptions and fumbles, and I took that upon myself. I think you talk about being No. 1 scoring offense in the league, I couldn't tell you if we were one, two or three, but drives ending in points last year we were one, two or three and that was with all those turnovers. So, now imagine if we can just limit, cut those in half or take away a third of those to see how good we really can be. I know everything that we did last year doesn't carry over into this year, but it is fun to think about it if we can continue to make good decisions at the quarterback position -- and that's me -- how good this team can be and how many more points we can score.
"The name of the game is scoring points in the NFL, you know. If you can score more than they do, you're going to have success."
49ers seek dominance on defense
Defense has reigned supreme in San Francisco for the past few seasons, but that didn't stop the 49ers from adding to their strength in 2023.
Free-agent signing Javon Hargrave joins a unit that ranked first in yards allowed per game (300.6), points allowed per game (16.3) and turnover differential (+13). The former Eagles defensive tackle is coming off a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2022, which was a sizeable chunk of Philadelphia's historic pass-rushing season.
The big signing was an effort to get back to being dominant even though it wasn't in the team's initial plan for 2023, according to 49ers general manager John Lynch.
"We've been putting the pedal to the metal for a while bringing in guys that are the best at what they do, and you can only have so many of those," Lynch said on Inside Training Camp Live on Thursday. "Last offseason was supposed to be a year in our planning where we kind of sat it out, but you start looking at our corps, our nucleus -- I don't think there's a window, because I think we set it up to be sustainable -- but we felt like maybe we had dropped off a little. We were really good on the D-line, I don't know if we were dominant last year and we want to get back to being dominant. So you start looking, who are the difference-makers? Fortunately, ownership kind of thought like we did. I remember Jed (York), when I went to talk to him and kind of told that story, he stopped me and said just make sure it's a difference-maker. He knew where I was going and I think we got one in Javon Hargrave. He's going to fit great with out group."
Steve Wilks was hired this offseason to direct the 49ers D following the exit of DeMeco Ryans, Reporting from Santa Clara, former Bills DC and new NFL Network analyst Leslie Frazier said Wilks is "elated" to inherit such a talented defense and that he should eventually find ways to make it his own in 2023.
"One of the things that he talked about was not necessarily changing the scheme, but being able to learn the defense and then being able to put his own twist on it with a few wrinkles here and there," Frazier said. "Steve has been an excellent coach in our league and with the talent they have on defense, he's only going to help them be better."