'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense

The Bills finished the 2022 season with the second-best offense by averaging 397.6 total yards and 28.4 points per game. Buffalo decided to add to its strength in April with the first-round selection of tight end Dalton Kincaid, which makes for an intriguing pairing alongside Dawson Knox.

It begs the question whether the Bills will employ more 12 personnel in 2023, and Josh Allen had the answers on Inside Training Camp Live.

"I think that's the plan when you draft a tight end in the first round -- you want him on the field," Allen told NFL Network's Scott Hanson and Steve Mariucci. "Dalton has been taking everything in stride. He's been very smart, he's a very friendly ball catcher. He comes back to the ball."

The Bills' star quarterback likes what he sees so far from the rookie out of Utah.

"He gives you good body language," he said of Kincaid. "When he's breaking a route, you know which way he's breaking in some of these little option routes. He's very smart, he's instinctive, he can find some windows in zone coverage. At the end of the day, he's still a rookie. There's a going to be some growing pains, but he's kicking butt right now in camp.

"Like you said, that 12 personnel is very tough for defenses to defend because now you have to worry about the run and the pass."

Despite all the offensive production they generated last season, the Bills' Super Bowl aspirations were dashed in the Divisional Round. Allen made it a point this offseason to recognize and correct his faults so that the Buffalo's offense is even more efficient in 2023.

"I think number one is red-zone productivity," he said. "I think last year we got a way from, or at least I did, I got away from making some good decisions down there. I put the ball in harm's way too often. And then in terms of everything, interceptions and fumbles, and I took that upon myself. I think you talk about being No. 1 scoring offense in the league, I couldn't tell you if we were one, two or three, but drives ending in points last year we were one, two or three and that was with all those turnovers. So, now imagine if we can just limit, cut those in half or take away a third of those to see how good we really can be. I know everything that we did last year doesn't carry over into this year, but it is fun to think about it if we can continue to make good decisions at the quarterback position -- and that's me -- how good this team can be and how many more points we can score.