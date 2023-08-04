'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: A.J. Brown, Eagles 'respect' 49ers; Matt Ryan at Falcons practice

The Eagles, reigning NFC champions, are aiming for history in 2023 -- or better yet, looking to avoid it. With the departures of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals, the Eagles became just the third Super Bowl team to lose both coordinators to head coaching positions, per NFL Research. None of the previous clubs returned to the Super Bowl. Thus, for head coach Nick Sirianni, training camp reps are just as important for new OC Brian Johnson and new DC Sean Desai as they are for the players. "Super important that we are on the same page with what we want to do, super important that I communicate what I want in certain situations," Sirianni told James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah on Inside Training Camp Live. "And then just getting the practice for Brian and Sean to rep it, because it's just like players in the game. You don't go in there and say run this route or execute this block and never practice before. So, we gotta do the same as coaches." On the way to their Super Bowl berth, the Eagles flew out to an 8-0 start in 2022. Any chance of replicating that start will call for cohesion out of the gate, and that's what Sirianni and his new lieutenants are no doubt striving to achieve. Said Sirianni: "This is a time to work out kinks."