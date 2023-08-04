'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: A.J. Brown, Eagles 'respect' 49ers; Matt Ryan at Falcons practice

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Brown on Eagles-49ers rivalry: 'We respect them'
After the Philadelphia Eagles left the San Francisco 49ers in their wake en route to a Super Bowl berth, an NFC rivalry blossomed. Much of the disdain comes from the Niners' notion that losing quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury lost them the game and that things could've and should've been different. "I think it's two really good organizations," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah on Inside Training Camp Live when asked if it was a real rivalry. "One got a sour taste in their mouth, but I think (it's) two really good organizations." The one with the sour taste would obviously be the Niners. The Eagles had the taste of victory by way of a 31-7 triumph. For Brown, he smiled and said there was no ill will on the Philly side. "I don't think it's any bad blood on our side, but we respect them," he said. "Of course, they gonna come ready to play in [Week 13 on Dec. 3], that's gonna be a hard battle. Best team wins." Four months out, the build for the NFC title game rematch continues to gain steam.
White 'outstanding' for Bucs after trade request
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White requested a trade this spring, but the Buccaneers held firm that they aren't shopping him. In the eyes of head coach Todd Bowles, it's been the right move so far. The 25-year-old White has stepped up and taken proprietorship of the defense, by Bowles' account. "Devin's been great, he's been outstanding," Bowles told reporters Friday. "He's really taken the onus of understanding of the defense and it's his defense to run. And he knows when he can cheat plays and when he can't cheat plays; that shows the growth he's showed over the past year." White, the fifth-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Whether he gets an extension or moves on in free agency next year remains to be seen, but as far as leading the Bucs' defense in 2023, those prospects are trending in the right direction based off his training camp showing so far.
Matt Ryan returns to Falcons (for a day)
A familiar face showed up to Flowery Branch on Friday.
Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made an appearance at training camp, 16 months after the franchise that drafted him traded him to the Colts. It was Ryan's first return to the Falcons' facility since the departure.
Arguably the greatest quarterback in Falcons history, Ryan wasn't at that level in his lone year with the Colts, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 picks and taking 38 sacks in just 12 starts (4-7-1) before being benched.
Ryan looked more at home back in Georgia on Friday, on the practice field with a pigskin under his arm. But don't expect the 38-year-old to lace them back for the Falcons. Arthur Smith and Atlanta have moved on to Desmond Ridder under center, and Ryan has moved on, as well, to another sector of the sport. He's slated to start his new job as a football analyst for CBS Sports this fall.
Bieniemy infusing winning mentality in Washington
The addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders' coaching staff has been a boon beyond just the offense. Speaking with Sherree Burruss and Marc Ross on Inside Training Camp Live, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said Bieniemy's track record has infused a winning mentality. "It's exciting. It's exciting," Allen said of Bieniemy joining the team. "And one thing about coach Bieniemy, he knows how to win. He's been with the Chiefs for [10] years now. So, he's been around one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game [Patrick Mahomes], one of the greatest head coaches to play the game [Andy Reid] and one of the greatest tight ends [ Travis Kelce]. So, he knows what winning looks like, and he's bringing it here." What Bieniemy is bringing to the fold, beyond a hopefully explosive offense, is a pair of Super Bowl rings and the experience of being part of seven consecutive AFC West title runs with the Chiefs. For a Washington club that hasn't had a winning season since 2016, Bieniemy's winning ways are welcomed on both sides of the ball.
Camp reps just as important for Eagles coordinators as players
The Eagles, reigning NFC champions, are aiming for history in 2023 -- or better yet, looking to avoid it. With the departures of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals, the Eagles became just the third Super Bowl team to lose both coordinators to head coaching positions, per NFL Research. None of the previous clubs returned to the Super Bowl. Thus, for head coach Nick Sirianni, training camp reps are just as important for new OC Brian Johnson and new DC Sean Desai as they are for the players. "Super important that we are on the same page with what we want to do, super important that I communicate what I want in certain situations," Sirianni told James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah on Inside Training Camp Live. "And then just getting the practice for Brian and Sean to rep it, because it's just like players in the game. You don't go in there and say run this route or execute this block and never practice before. So, we gotta do the same as coaches." On the way to their Super Bowl berth, the Eagles flew out to an 8-0 start in 2022. Any chance of replicating that start will call for cohesion out of the gate, and that's what Sirianni and his new lieutenants are no doubt striving to achieve. Said Sirianni: "This is a time to work out kinks."