Around the NFL

Matt Ryan joins CBS as football analyst; QB says this is 'not a retirement'

Published: May 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has landed a new job as a broadcaster.

CBS Sports announced Monday that Ryan will be an analyst for select NFL on CBS games and work on other shows.

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a statement. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."

Related Links

Ryan noted on various social media outlets that "this is not a retirement post."

In addition to working on games, the soon-to-be 38-year-old will provide analysis for The NFL Today, That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), NFL Monday QB, as well as CBS Sports HQ.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," CBS EVP Harold Bryant said in a statement. "He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

The 2016 NFL MVP played 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and one year with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts released him in March. Ryan is currently a free agent. Presumably, his deal with CBS wouldn't preclude the QB from returning to the gridiron if a club comes calling.

Related Content

news

Bryce Young enters Panthers OTAs as QB2 behind veteran Andy Dalton

The Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but the rookie must earn the QB1 gig. Coach Frank Reich said over the weekend that Young, as the "new guy," will take the second-team reps.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'hopeful' that Breece Hall returning for Week 1 is a 'possibility'

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is hopeful running back Breece Hall will be able to return for the start of the regular season, but New York will be careful to protect the exciting second-year back from doing too much too soon.

news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel considering 'anybody else on earth' for potential kicker addition

The Dallas Cowboys currently have only Tristan Vizcaino on the roster as far as kickers go. However, special teams coordinator John Fassel said over the weekend the club is ready to turn over every rock to find competition at the kicker position.

news

Titans RB Tyjae Spears dismisses concerns about ACL issue: 'Nothing wrong with me. I'm healthy'

Tennessee Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears dismissed concerns over his ACL while speaking during rookie minicamp, stating repeatedly that he is healthy.

news

Jahmyr Gibbs ignoring criticism of Lions picking him in first round: 'Everybody's entitled to their opinion'

After running back Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lions, many wondered if Detroit reached for a RB too early in the draft. Responding to the criticism, Gibbs said this weekend that he "doesn't care" what people think about where he was picked, as "everybody's entitled to their opinion."

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen believes there's "absolutely" a chance tight end Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs.

news

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, May 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community made sure to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton 'hopeful' Javonte Williams is ready for training camp: He's doing 'extremely well'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered the most optimistic news yet regarding running back Javonte Williams' recovery from an October knee injury that cut short his 2022 season.

news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More