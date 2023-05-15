Matt Ryan joins CBS as football analyst; QB says this is 'not a retirement'

CBS Sports announced Monday that Ryan will be an analyst for select NFL on CBS games and work on other shows.
"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a statement. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."
Ryan noted on various social media outlets that "this is not a retirement post."
In addition to working on games, the soon-to-be 38-year-old will provide analysis for The NFL Today, That Other Pregame Show (TOPS), NFL Monday QB, as well as CBS Sports HQ.
"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," CBS EVP Harold Bryant said in a statement. "He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."
The 2016 NFL MVP played 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and one year with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts released him in March. Ryan is currently a free agent. Presumably, his deal with CBS wouldn't preclude the QB from returning to the gridiron if a club comes calling.