NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10!

A savvier blogger would throw Dak Prescott atop this list, sit back as our social media team drops that dirty bomb onto Twitter and watch the world burn into a dark dream.





Mahomes, though, provides all the drama we need. He's the origin story; the figure NFL marketers, schedule-makers and every soul in this newsroom revolve around as we head toward the 2023 campaign. If I gained anything writing last season's QB Index, it was a newly minted, deep trust in Kansas City's polestar to deliver. No matter what. Mahomes seems to contribute his greatest heroics when banged up, spinning spells regardless of the surrounding cast.





Realistically, Mahomes is a solid candidate to top last season's feats -- leading all passers in yards (5.250) and touchdowns (41) while throwing 12 picks -- as Andy Reid continues to worldbuild in a post-Tyreek Hill universe.





The best quarterback on Earth will face a flock of familiar foes this season -- Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts -- while confronting Aaron Rodgers for the first time. It all starts, though, against Jared Goff and the frisky Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game.