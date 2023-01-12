NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season

NOTE: This week's rankings feature each team's most prominent starting quarterback, based solely on play from the 2022 regular season.
2022 stats: 17 games | 67.1 pct | 5,250 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 41 pass TD | 12 INT | 358 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Mahomes found new ways to thrive in a post-Tyreek Hill universe. With defenses angling to erase the deep ball, Kansas City's wonderboy lobbed 28 of his league-leading 41 touchdown strikes to runners and tight ends. Travis Kelce's helping hand isn't news, but Mahomes feasted off red-zone lobs to the underrated Jerick McKinnon and meshed well with JuJu Smith-Schuster. When it mattered most, Mahomes' running ability felt like an added weapon inside a Chiefs attack that veered toward balanced, longer marches. To the eye, a less colorful feast, but Kansas City's polestar still wound up carving out the most single-season yardage (5,614) in league history. Hill was missed -- his titanic presence in Miami says it all -- but Andy Reid and his prized passer stayed one step ahead of the enemy at every turn. Say hello to your MVP.
2022 stats: 15 games | 66.5 pct | 3,701 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 22 pass TD | 6 INT | 760 rush yds | 13 rush TD | 9 fumbles
Only the rarest of hot-take artists would have cooked up the concept of Hurts landing second on this list -- or any list -- back in the haze of August. His startling leap as a passer has altered Philadelphia’s future, turning an auditioning starter into the beating heart of an offense that thrives off his versatility. He's the first quarterback in NFL history to pile up 10 rushing touchdowns and a 100-plus passer rating in a season. Beyond his dominance on the ground -- he’s so much more powerful as a rumbler than his frame would suggest -- Hurts was a joy to watch through the air. His almost psychic connection with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith formed an unsolvable problem for secondaries. A rough outing in Week 18 after two missed starts due to injury lowered his MVP gravitas, but a healthy Hurts makes the Eagles a nasty postseason beast.
2022 stats: 16 games | 68.3 pct | 4,475 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 35 pass TD | 12 INT | 257 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 6 fumbles
Finishing with PFF’s highest passing grade, Burrow found a way to top last season’s Comeback Player of the Year campaign. He grew more dangerous along with Cincy’s offense, climbing out of a 4-4 start to win his final eight tilts while throwing the second-most touchdown passes league-wide. Burrow never blinked, turning supporting dudes like Samaje Perine, Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor into reliable helping hands when Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon were lost to injury. He might not possess a top-shelf cannon, but his arm strength is never an issue inside a weapons-rich attack with the ability to explode into a storm of yardage and points. Burrow is the archetype sought by general managers from east to west.
2022 stats: 16 games | 63.3 pct | 4,283 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 35 pass TD | 14 INT | 762 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 13 fumbles
Maybe I’m too forgiving of Allen’s turnovers. His red-zone picks were a factor throughout the campaign. He’s not immune to the ghastly giveaway (and it could bite the Bills when it matters most), but here’s what I’d say to Buffalo’s biggest rockstar: Don’t change a thing. The trust he harbors in his massive frame and powerful arm must never be reined in. I’ll take the turnovers along with the throws nobody can make. Mahomes can match his feats, but Allen’s game comes with a certain joie de vivre all his own. He runs with the might of a glorious forest animal. Allen’s humanness, though, burned bright in the turmoil surrounding Damar Hamlin. Emerging as a genuine leader -- a giant human in touch with his emotions -- Buffalo’s one-of-a-kind quarterback became something much more to all of Western New York in 2022.
2022 stats: 17 games | 68.2 pct | 4,739 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 25 pass TD | 10 INT | 147 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 8 fumbles
Who had Justin Herbert turning into the focal point of a ponderous Twitter crusade labeling him as little more than a Social Media Quarterback? I see -- like so many of us do -- a player who throws one of the prettiest balls in all the land. A selfless centerpiece who played through the pain of a rib cartilage fracture. A guy whose numbers suffered with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- plus a rash of linemen -- ripped from the lineup. A physical specimen baked into a scheme that too often holds him back. I feel as strongly about Herbert as a top-five quarterback as I do about anything happening in the sport today.
2022 stats: 17 games | 66.3 pct | 4,113 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 25 pass TD | 8 INT | 291 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 12 fumbles
Jags fans are freaking out for all the right reasons. Lawrence became just the second quarterback since 1950 (with 10-plus starts) to double his passing touchdowns and halve his picks from the previous season. The other? Drew Brees back in 2004. Lawrence has cooled off in recent weeks, but he resembled a No. 1 overall pick over a torrid, seven-game stretch beginning in Week 9 when he whipped up 14 passing scores against just one pick. One of my favorite performances: Shredding the Jets for 51 yards on the ground in a frigid affair that asked him to find new ways to win. Lost in space on a terrible Jaguars squad a year ago, Lawrence has bloomed into one of the game’s most exciting arms.
2022 stats: 13 games | 64.8 pct | 3,548 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 25 pass TD | 8 INT | 70 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 6 fumbles
With Tua ruled out of Sunday's playoff clash with Buffalo, we're currently left wondering what might have been. A metrics god -- he wound up as PFF's fourth-ranked passer -- Tagovailoa claimed the second-highest passer rating (105.5) in Dolphins history behind Dan Marino's heavenly run in 1984 (108.9). Ignoring nitpicks over his arm strength, Tua generated holy fire with twin terrors Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He also flopped in an island duel with Justin Herbert and tossed three fourth-quarter picks on Christmas Day against the Packers. The latter performance deserves additional context, of course, as Tua landed in concussion protocol for the second time this season following that game. The head injuries are a much bigger concern than his fit inside Mike McDaniel's offense. There's plenty of proof Tagovailoa can steer the car.
2022 stats: 17 games | 65.1 pct | 4,438 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 29 pass TD | 7 INT | 73 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles
Previously viewed as a milquetoast fill-in, Goff's perception-changing campaign saw him light up the enemy for 29 touchdowns and nearly 4,500 yards -- against just seven picks. He'll miss his share of throws, but most Sundays showed off a passer who avoided big mistakes and refused to shy away from aggressive shots downfield. Goff looked the part inside an offense that finished fifth in DVOA, third in total yards and fifth in points. His miniscule interception percentage (1.2%) was powered by a nine-game stretch run that saw him fling 15 touchdowns and zero picks. Don't expect the Lions to toss him aside.
2022 stats: 17 games | 69.8 pct | 4,282 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 30 pass TD | 11 INT | 366 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles
My colleague Gregg Rosenthal was onto the rise of Geno long before anyone else in the building. Pete Carroll sensed it, too, shipping a fading Russell Wilson away for a bundle of picks in favor of a Jets castoff who hit the scene like Gandalf the White. Geno opened the year slaying Russ on national television and wrapped it by breaking Wilson's record for passing yards in a season. Smith also topped all comers in completion percentage and led the NFC in passing touchdowns. He cooled off a bit down the stretch, but few players told a better tale in 2022. If he's not Comeback Player of the Year, what are we doing, people?
2022 stats: 12 games | 66.2 pct | 2,860 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 23 pass TD | 15 INT | 182 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
The interceptions are a concern, but more than a few of Prescott's picks were the result of bad-luck lobs bouncing off targets or routes gone wrong. Others were triggered by Dak simply throwing a bad ball. He looked downright adrift in last week's wipeout against Washington. I also see a player who transforms into a pristine war machine for stretches, lasering passes betwixt cowed cover men when operating in concert with CeeDee Lamb and friends. The version we get from here on out will fuel the morning talk-show circuit for months to come.
2022 stats: 17 games | 66.8 pct | 4,694 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 25 pass TD | 9 INT | -1 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
The Bucs were a snoozefest on offense, but Brady’s play wasn’t the culprit. He threw more passes than ever before (733), logged the fourth-highest completion percentage of his career (66.8) and the sixth-most passing yards (4,694). Still, Brady's frustrated mien haunted Tampa's sideline after countless marches that fizzled into nothingness. We were gifted with glorious comebacks against the Saints and Panthers, but Tampa finished 26th in points per drive as a plodding, stuck-in-the-mud attack unable to pinpoint its explosive nature of old. Everything I’ve just written will be set on fire when Brady beats the Cowboys come Monday night.
2022 stats: 12 games | 62.3 pct | 2,242 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 17 pass TD | 7 INT | 764 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles
It feels as if we last watched Jackson perform sometime during the Mesozoic Era. Battling a knee injury suffered in early December, Lamar’s status for Sunday night’s playoff clash with the Bengals remains a mystery. He faces an “uphill battle” to suit up, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, leaving the Ravens potentially stuck with Tyler Huntley (who's also banged up) or Anthony Brown inside an offense that struggled through the air even before Jackson went down. Beyond it all, much larger questions hang in the atmosphere: Will Lamar and the Ravens hammer out an extension? Will he be franchise-tagged? Is there a future where one of the game’s most jaw-dropping athletes winds up in a new uniform come September? That final scenario feels absurd, but the NFL offseason has morphed into a quasi-acid trip. Nothing is impossible.
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.4 pct | 2,242 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 17 pass TD | 11 INT | 1,143 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 16 fumbles
Crafting this list weekly, I took note of the tweets I received slamming the rise of Fields. As he crept up the chart -- into the top 10 when a rash of starters were yanked due to injury -- plenty of fans came rushing in to announce Chicago’s lead man as a half-baked entity. "Yes, he’s a nightmare as a runner, but the guy can’t make it as a pocket passer!" The player I watched turns that critique into rubbish. He has plenty of room to grow, but Fields absolutely evolved through the air in his second season. Armed with the first overall pick and the most cap space league-wide, Chicago must plant weapons around a player who did the improbable: He made a Bears offense interesting.
2022 stats: 17 games | 64.6 pct | 3,695 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 26 pass TD | 12 INT | 94 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles
The ups and downs of his middling campaign were drowned out by the final image: Rodgers slowly ambling off the field, shoulders around his pal Randall Cobb, taking in the Lambeau lights amid an air of finality. Sunday night’s loss to the Lions ended Green Bay’s season, but a larger enigma looms. A familiar query. Something of an offseason tradition: Will Aaron Rodgers play football again? Stay tuned.
2022 stats: 9 games | 67.1 pct | 1,374 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 13 pass TD | 4 INT | 13 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
I could dial up Jimmy Garoppolo here. The veteran logged more starts, but Purdy presents a unique case for the surging Niners. It's possible he's the future of a team that has thrived under his watch. He's PFF's fifth-ranked passer since taking over in Week 14. Ever since, the Niners lead the league in points per game (33.6), yards per attempt (8.9) and yards per play (6.5). Purdy's passer rating over his first five starts (119.0) trails only Kurt Warner in the Super Bowl era. He's mind-melded with George Kittle, operates comfortably against pressure and seems entirely unfazed by the improbability of it all. It’s a credit to Kyle Shanahan’s system, but none of this is happening without Purdy possibly being one of the league’s wildest diamonds in the rough. As Ted Nguyen of The Athletic noted: Purdy is "going to destroy draft discourse for years" to come.
2022 stats: 11 games | 66.4 pct | 2,368 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 14 pass TD | 7 INT | 418 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 8 fumbles
Murray failed to achieve liftoff for a Cardinals team that served up one of pro football's most distasteful dishes in 2022. It seems like ages ago when we last watched him directing a discombobulated attack that wheeled out Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough after Kyler went down with a torn ACL in Week 14. The coach has been fired. There's no general manager. The roster is a science project, and Murray -- who might not be healed by the 2023 opener -- didn't play like a guy making $230.5 million. I grew to enjoy his stormy persona on HBO's Hard Knocks In Season (before I bailed on the bleak tell-all), but Kyler's insane physical traits were too often lost in the fog of war. A heavy dose of Sean Payton might save the day.
2022 stats: 17 games | 65.9 pct | 4,547 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 29 pass TD | 14 INT | 97 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles
Cousins threw a career-high 14 picks and notched his lowest passer rating (92.5) since becoming a full-time starter, but this year's Vikings -- and their quarterback -- eschew basic data points. When in sync with Justin Jefferson, Cousins elevated beyond the mundane to help this outfit craft a much-ballyhooed 11-0 mark in one-score games. His trust in Jefferson showed with daring throws into coverage; tight-window spells spun into gold by the league's most exciting young receiver. Cousins also vanished in blowout losses to the Cowboys and Packers that left the Vikings vibing as pretenders. His season boils down to what comes next.
2022 stats: 16 games | 67.2 pct | 3,205 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 15 pass TD | 5 INT | 708 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 6 fumbles
Playing all year to prove he belongs next year, Jones entered Week 17 amid reports the Giants view him as "part of their future in 2023 and beyond." Why not? Along with his heroics on the ground, "Danny Dimes" has improved through the air. In recent weeks, the Giants have run a "more conventional passing offense rather than relying so heavily on bootlegs," per The Athletic's Dan Duggan. Against the Vikings in Week 16, Jones lashed Minnesota for 334 yards, nearly 135 more than his average per game in 2022. One week later against the Colts -- in his final regular-season outing -- he completed all but five of his 24 throws and shredded Indy with 91 yards on the ground, totaling four touchdowns in the process. At last paired with a coach who can refine him, Jones exits the regular season as a functional starter to hang onto.
2022 stats: 12 games | 65.2 pct | 2,536 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 13 pass TD | 6 INT | 98 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Tennessee's swoon into darkness can't be blamed on one of the game's most rugged starters. Tannehill never complained about a banged-up, bare-cupboard roster that left him without a true No. 1 after the team traded away alpha wideout A.J. Brown. Instead, the 34-year-old quarterback played through the pain of a battered ankle until it finally shelved him. In his absence, the Titans learned that theoretical heir apparent Malik Willis wasn't ready to rock, but will Tannehill be back? A team in total flux can open up $27 million in cap room by moving on post-June 1. If Tennessee does that, Tanny will be snatched up in a hurry.
2022 stats: 13 games | 63.0 pct | 2,404 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 9 INT | 237 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 4 fumbles
Pickett poured it on over the final three weeks, zapping the Raiders and Ravens with final-minute comeback marches that showed off a knack for rising to the moment. More than just late-game heroics, the rookie was PFF’s top-rated passer from Week 14 on. Pittsburgh’s offense came and went, but Pickett grew as a thrower on the move, used his legs to escape jams and developed a link with starry rookie wideout George Pickens. Pickett fits as a truly Steelers-esque answer under center who walks into next season as the unquestioned starter. Pittsburgh does REBUILDING YEARS differently than the rest.
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.8 pct | 3,522 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 24 pass TD | 14 INT | 102 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles
A year ago, Carr was rightfully celebrated as the beating heart of a Raiders team that overcame one trial after the next -- Jon Gruden's sudden departure and Henry Ruggs III's DUI resulting in the death of another person, for starters -- only to wind up as playoff material. One year later, he's been cast aside by a Josh McDaniels-led regime seemingly hot on the trail of Tom Brady. Carr gets no free pass for the costly turnovers -- he heaved nine picks and hit just 57 percent of his throws over his final five starts -- but the breakup feels triggered by an owner in Mark Davis who never fully bought into the idea of Carr as a face-of-the-franchise quarterback. It won't take long for another team to come calling upon a durable, reliable, B+ passer with leadership skills, but Carr equally frustrates when it matters most.
2022 stats: 14 games | 66.7 pct | 2,871 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 18 pass TD | 9 INT | 54 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Dalton sewed together an adequate body of work that fascinated the metrics community more than Saints fans. He earned the fifth-best passing grade from PFF, but no front office views him as more than a journeyman able to log starts in a pinch. There was a spark to his play, though, with Dalton happily whipping the ball deep and notching the second-highest yards-per-attempt mark of his career. He didn't blanch at slow dancing with Taysom Hill, who often Heismanned the Glowing Red Ginger Man from a fantasy perspective. The Saints got by with Dalton in 2022, but the entire quarterback room urgently requires a makeover.
2022 stats: 9 games | 68.0 pct | 2,087 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 10 pass TD | 8 INT | 9 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Stafford's season was one of the more troubling in league lore for a passer coming off a Super Bowl win. The Rams were a broken-down operation from the first snap, leaving their veteran quarterback to absorb waves of punishment behind an ever-changing cast of linemen. The football world rests in wait-and-see mode as Sean McVay weighs his coaching future. If he bolts, it's possible Stafford -- no matter what he says -- pulls the ripcord. Today's Rams are a living, breathing document.
2022 stats: 6 games | 58.6 pct | 1,143 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT | 106 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles
The crafty Panthers beat New Orleans on Sunday with minus-4 first-half passing yards from Darnold and a 2.8 rating on the day. He balled out against the Bucs in Week 17, though, with 341 yards, three touchdowns and a rash of high-octane throws. Like Baker Mayfield, he's done enough to convince a team to keep him around as a quality No. 2 who can start in a pinch.
2022 stats: 13 games | 61.3 pct | 2,219 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 15 pass TD | 9 INT | 438 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 8 fumbles
Playing himself out of the league's circle of starters, Mariota willingly walked away from the Falcons -- and maybe his NFL career -- when Arthur Smith anointed Desmond Ridder the starter. Mariota will be remembered in Atlanta for late-game gaffes and a failure to jibe with Kyle Pitts. Ridder, though, played his best ball in a Week 18 win over the Bucs that saw fellow rookie Drake London etch a season-high 120-yard receiving outing. Nothing should stop the Falcons from considering a quarterback with the No. 8 pick, but Smith has something to work with in Ridder.
2022 stats: 14 games | 65.2 pct | 2,997 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 14 pass TD | 11 INT | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Back in July, Bill Belichick crooned over the "great job" Jones did as a rookie.
Bill's assessment coming out of Year 2? "Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league."
Belichick also acknowledged the entire offense must grow into something more functional. It's a lock that changes are coming -- perhaps in the shape of Bill O'Brien -- but Mac deserved better this season. Why did play-caller Matt Patricia so forcefully drift away from what suited his starter? Jones piled up a 104.0 passer rating on play-action snaps -- with an 80.7 mark otherwise -- yet the Patriots employed play-action on just 16.5 percent of Jones' snaps, ranking him 38th out of 40 qualifying passers in this area. His tumble was grounded in mismanagement. He's set up as a bounce-back candidate if Foxborough's heavies can sort this mess out.
2022 stats: 15 games | 60.5 pct | 3,524 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 16 pass TD | 11 INT | 277 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 6 fumbles
I can't imagine Sean Payton taking this job. Not unless it comes with the requisite power to move on from Wilson sooner than later if he's shot as a player. Wilson was shockingly lost on the field. Nathaniel Hackett's scheme deserves blame, but it's a chicken-or-the-egg debate: Russ finished 27th in QBR with a mark (36.9) nearly 20 points off his second-lowest campaign. At the moment, the Broncos are choosing to look past this disaster. To spin Wilson as someone set to rebound next September. Welcome to Offseason Myth-Building 101. The real world is bound to prove less dreamy.
2022 stats: 6 games | 58.2 pct | 1,102 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 5 INT | 175 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
Ranking fourth in offensive DVOA with Jacoby Brissett at the wheel, Cleveland's attack plummeted to 18th under Watson's watch. His second half against Washington in Week 17 was a high point. The uglier moments came in bunches. It's understandable after nearly two years in absentia, but Deshaun struggled to mesh with his wideouts -- missing open targets -- and hitting a woeful 58.2 percent of his throws. His penchant for holding the ball created problems. I could go on, but does it matter? The Browns have no choice but to burn the tape and forge on with their massive investment. There's little to suggest Watson truly fits Kevin Stefanski's offense. Still, next season offers no mulligans, little leeway for "rust" and zero excuses for this coach or his quarterback.
2022 stats: 9 games | 62.2 pct | 1,859 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 96 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles
Heinicke piled up nine starts to Carson Wentz's seven. Under-center meltdowns hurt Washington all season, crescendoing with Wentz's three-pick implosion against the Browns in Week 17 that erased the Commanders from playoff contention. Evidence suggests elements of the locker room preferred Heinicke's brand of on-field derring-do. Still, four lost fumbles over Heinicke's final three starts -- with two of those giveaways coming in a rough loss to the Giants -- triggered Ron Rivera to pull the plug. Both quarterbacks sat and watched as rookie Sam Howell showed off his arm in Sunday's romp over the Cowboys. None of these figures can be sold as the answer going forward.
2022 stats: 12 games | 67.0 pct | 3,057 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 14 pass TD | 13 INT | 70 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 15 fumbles
Whether it was Ryan, Sam Ehlinger or Nick Foles, COLTS QB stood out as one of America's least rewarding occupations in 2022. It weighed on the soul to watch Ryan crushed weekly behind a line doubling as an open barn door. His 13 picks, 15 fumbles and career-low 14 touchdown passes were accumulated amid a pair of benchings. The second came after Indy blew a 33-0 lead to the Vikings. If it's the last we see of Ryan, the historically ugly finish doesn't do justice to a 15-year career that included an MVP award and came within a hair of Super Bowl glory. The Colts are back where they started.
2022 stats: 15 games | 61.0 pct | 3,118 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 17 pass TD | 15 INT | 108 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 8 fumbles
Not so fast, Texans. Lounging in the catbird seat for the No. 1 overall pick, Houston brass couldn't have been thrilled watching Mills spit late-game magic to stun the Colts and hand April's top selection to the Bears. Lovie Smith was fired hours later by a club starting from scratch for the third time in as many years. The coach and his quarterback were in a no-win situation. Mills lives on as a tangible No. 2, but Houston's entire offseason revolves around drafting his replacement.
2022 stats: 9 games | 54.5 pct | 1,688 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 6 pass TD | 7 INT | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
Saleh insists the Jets will go "through hell or high water" to maximize Wilson's potential. Time will tell if the team follows through when careers are at stake. It won't be easy to sell Gang Green's locker room on another autumn-into-winter misadventure with your most important player operating underwater. You can blame the Jets for their mishandling of a young quarterback. Or Joe Douglas for picking the wrong guy. You can blame the quarterback himself for making Sundays a drag. Signal-calling implosions take a village. I'll be stunned if he's New York's starter come September.
