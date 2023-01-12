NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season

2022 stats: 14 games | 65.2 pct | 2,997 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 14 pass TD | 11 INT | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles





Back in July, Bill Belichick crooned over the "great job" Jones did as a rookie.





Bill's assessment coming out of Year 2? "Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league."





Belichick also acknowledged the entire offense must grow into something more functional. It's a lock that changes are coming -- perhaps in the shape of Bill O'Brien -- but Mac deserved better this season. Why did play-caller Matt Patricia so forcefully drift away from what suited his starter? Jones piled up a 104.0 passer rating on play-action snaps -- with an 80.7 mark otherwise -- yet the Patriots employed play-action on just 16.5 percent of Jones' snaps, ranking him 38th out of 40 qualifying passers in this area. His tumble was grounded in mismanagement. He's set up as a bounce-back candidate if Foxborough's heavies can sort this mess out.