Tom Brady leads record 44th fourth-quarter comeback to propel Buccaneers past Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'

Prior to Brady and the Bucs' rally revelry, the postgame storyline was destined to be Brady's disenchantment with head coach Todd Bowles' fourth-down decision-making.

Trailing 16-3, Tampa faced fourth-and-10 from its own 25-yard line with 7:06 to go. Odds were long for a conversion, but seemingly longer at any comeback hopes with a punt. Brady tried to keep the offense on the field. Instead, the Buccaneers punted away possession.

With the final result delivering the final verdict on the call, Bowles' move proved to be the right one, as the Tampa defense came up huge, leading to Brady coming up even bigger.

"Great job by coach Bowles, I give him all the credit," Brady told Salters. "That's what he wanted and look how it turned out. So, I'll take it."

With the Saints staring at third-and-1 on the Tampa 44, they owned a 13-point lead and the Bucs had all of a 0.7% win probability, according to Next Gen Stats.

Just as it looked improbable that a Bucs win would be had Monday evening, Tampa's defense held and bestowed Brady with the ball, beginning the fourth-largest league comeback based on win probability in the Next Gen era (since 2016).