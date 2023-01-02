Buccaneers serve notice they should not be overlooked in Super Bowl hunt

While disappointing, the outcome should not overshadow the positive impact Wilks has made since being named interim coach in October. The Panthers (6-10) were 1-4 at the time and bottomed out at 1-5. The culture was bad, and the buy-in was as low as the expectations.

Wilks has changed that over the last two-plus months. Clearly, the players believe in him and each other. He has created a culture of accountability in which gray areas have been erased. He has a saying that he lives and coaches by: ACT of a champion. ACT is an acronym for accountability, commitment and trust. He preaches it every day of every week to his players and staff, and when things don't go right, he addresses it head on, whether you're a Pro Bowler or the 53rd player on the roster.

At the time that coach Matt Rhule was fired, owner David Tepper said Wilks would be considered for the permanent position if he did an "incredible job". It remains to be seen how Tepper defines incredible, but the case could be made that doing something no one thought possible is as good a place to start as any.

No one thought the Panthers would be in the hunt for the division title. But the fact that they were, with one week to go in the season, is a testament to Wilks and his staff. And it's why he is more than deserving of a chance to prove himself as the permanent coach.

Like so many first-time head coaches, he tried to please others when he was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The tendency is to go along to get along. At times he was guilty of that. But he promised himself that he would be true to himself after agreeing to take the interim job in Carolina, and what we've seen is someone who is unflinching in following his beliefs.

He fired a couple of assistant coaches whom he felt did not fit what he wanted to accomplish. He stayed the course when the team traded running back Christian McCaffrey, its best player. He stuck with P.J. Walker as his starting quarterback while Darnold was out injured, even after Week 1 starter Baker Mayfield was healthy. And he committed to playing to his offense's strength -- the running game -- even in today's pass-happy NFL.

Some might have thought him foolish or stubborn, but the results speak for themselves. He created not only a positive culture, but a team with an identity. That should mean a lot to Tepper, who has an opportunity to avoid the trap of hiring a coach in order to generate splashy headlines instead of someone who is better equipped to win games.

On Sunday, the Bucs took time to honor a coach who not only won games, but a championship. At halftime, they inducted Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor, where he joined 13 others. Arians led the team to a Super Bowl in the 2020 season. He was known for his "No Risk It, No Biscuit" philosophy, which featured an attacking, downfield passing game. Just like the one we witnessed on Sunday.

What that means for the Bucs going forward remains to be seen, but it was a reminder that they should not be slept on.