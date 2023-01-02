New England Patriots control playoff fate after defeating Dolphins

That will probably have to wait for next season, and whatever offensive retooling Bill Belichick undertakes. But for now, this is a defensive-led team in the classic Belichick mold. Its injury-decimated secondary held the NFL's most explosive receiver duo to nearly nothing -- just 55 receiving yards for Tyreek Hill and 52 for Jaylen Waddle, their lowest combined output since Week 5. The absence of Tua Tagovailoa surely had plenty to do with the relative struggle of the passing game, and the offense sputtered further when starter Teddy Bridgewater hurt a finger on his throwing hand and was replaced by Skylar Thompson.

Even then, the Dolphins drove for a late touchdown and the Patriots needed Hunter Henry to recover an onside kick to secure the win. By then, the Gillette Stadium crowd was back to its more familiar roar.

"Just finding ways to win," McCourty said. "We don't know what it's going to be, but finding a way to win the game. Whatever it is, it's that time of year, we got to figure it out. I don't know what game I said it after or before, but I don't think we have the men in that locker room that have the character to quit."

This season has been an undeniable slog for the Patriots, and in the last month, they had lost four of their last five -- including back-to back-losses to the Raiders and Bengals that had put their season on the brink. Even a late charge into the playoffs can not completely subdue the questions about why Belichick chose to entrust Jones' development and this offense to a former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia. That has, in turn, given rise to questions about whether Jones is even the quarterback of the Patriots' future.

For those looking for symmetry, just a few moments before the Patriots secured their victory, Brady wrapped up another division title in Tampa, albeit one that came after an unusually messy season for him. The shadow he casts in New England remains long. By this time with Brady, the Patriots were usually worrying only about home-field advantage. That seems like a long time ago.

In the post-Brady age, though, the Patriots may be discovering something different about themselves. The dominance is over, but there is a thrill to discovering resiliency. The Patriots had that Sunday. It might still be an upset if they make the playoffs next week, but these are the Patriots for now, an imperfect team that now knows how the rest of the league lived in its wake. It's a struggle, and it might be disappointing. And it could still be surprising.