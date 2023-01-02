Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots and his availability for Week 18 is in question, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Bridgewater is set for imaging on the injury -- potentially a broken finger -- on Monday, Rapoport added.

Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's game due to a concussion and remains in the league's protocol, so his status for the season finale is in doubt.

Miami's quarterback situation is now in flux as it looks to earn a playoff spot against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 8.

Bridgewater kept Miami in the game Sunday until he got hurt.

The injury occurred in the third quarter on a pass to Trent Sherfield. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted the pass and returned it for a 39-yard touchdown. Bridgewater entered the blue medical tent and was replaced by QB Skylar Thompson.

After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel said he believed Bridgewater's injury happened when the veteran attempted to tackle Dugger on the pick-six.