Around the NFL

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Published: Jan 01, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Big Blue's playoff drought is over.

The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday.

The Giants are now bound for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since the 2011 season when they won Super Bowl XLVI. Along with clinching a playoff spot, New York (9-6-1) assured its first winning campaign since that same 2016 season.

Brian Daboll became the first Giants rookie head coach to earn a postseason bid since Ben McAdoo in the aforementioned 2016 campaign.

While Daboll will draw deserved acclaim, quarterback Daniel Jones has also become the first starting QB not named Eli Manning to deliver Big Blue to the postseason since Kerry Collins two decades ago in 2002.

Amid the myriad historical notes for one of the NFL's most storied franchises, New York checked in as the third NFC East team to lock up a playoff spot, joining the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The NFL's most high-profile division hasn't had three postseason entrants since 2007.

The wait is over for New York: The Giants are back in the dance.

