2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Jan 01, 2023
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:

  • Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson has been declared out against the Falcons with an illness. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson (back) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) are both questionable to return.
  • Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) is doubtful to return against the Lions. Offensive lineman Michael Schofield (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive back Jaylon Jones is being evaluated for a concussion.
  • Denver Broncos running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Chiefs. Cornerback Damarri Mathis has been ruled out with a concussion.
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (ribs) has been ruled out against the Giants after being carted off to the locker room with 50 seconds left in the first half.
  • Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is questionable to return against the Patriots with an arm injury. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.
  • New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip) is questionable to return against the Eagles.
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat went down against the Saints and was carted off the field with a neck injury. Sweat has been transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and has movement in all extremities, the team announced.
  • Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jon Allen (knee) has been ruled out versus the Browns.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the New York Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as part of the club's future in 2023 and beyond.

news

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Chargers activate Joey Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers activated pass rusher Joey Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

news

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFL Players Association is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones fined for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined $13,367 for his low hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the Pats' Week 16 loss on Saturday.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NFL, NFLPA: No violations of concussion protocol with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16 game vs. Packers

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that their review into the application of concussion protocols involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week established "that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day" and no violations of the concussion protocol were found.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

