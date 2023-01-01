2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson has been declared out against the Falcons with an illness. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson (back) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) are both questionable to return.
- Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) is doubtful to return against the Lions. Offensive lineman Michael Schofield (knee) has been ruled out. Defensive back Jaylon Jones is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Denver Broncos running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Chiefs. Cornerback Damarri Mathis has been ruled out with a concussion.
- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (ribs) has been ruled out against the Giants after being carted off to the locker room with 50 seconds left in the first half.
- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is questionable to return against the Patriots with an arm injury. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.
- New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip) is questionable to return against the Eagles.
- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat went down against the Saints and was carted off the field with a neck injury. Sweat has been transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and has movement in all extremities, the team announced.
- Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jon Allen (knee) has been ruled out versus the Browns.