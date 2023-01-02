NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios exclude ones involving ties.
- Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North
- San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- NFC South
- Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth
- New York Giants -- playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) (vs. New York Giants (9-6-1), TBD)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss
Philadelphia clinches NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
- PHI win
- DAL loss + SF loss
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) (vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-12), TBD)
San Francisco clinches NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
- SF win + PHI loss
Dallas Cowboys (12-4) (at Washington Commanders (7-8-1), TBD)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win + PHI loss
Dallas clinches NFC No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
- DAL win + PHI loss + SF loss
Green Bay Packers (8-8) (vs. Detroit Lions (8-8), TBD)
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- GB win
Detroit Lions (8-8) (vs. Green Bay Packers (8-8), TBD)
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
- DET win + SEA loss
Seattle Seahawks (8-8) (vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-11), TBD)
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
- SEA win + GB loss