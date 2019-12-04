AFC playoff picture: Who's rising/falling in wide-open races?

Indianapolis Colts: After securing an early lead out of the gate at 5-2, the Colts, losers of four of five, are fading fast at the quarter pole. Indy was the AFC South leader for the meat of the season, but due to injuries on offense (T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Devin Funchess) and poor luck/no Luck, the Colts enter their final four games at .500, one game out of the wild card, and facing three road tests. The good news for Indy is that, aside from a Week 15 game in New Orleans, its final slate is pretty tame; two of the other teams hail from the current professional football wasteland that is Florida and the other just fired its coach. But for the Colts to sneak into the postseason or a division title, they will need their on-fire division rivals in Houston and Tennessee to capitulate and/or for Pittsburgh, who beat Indy in Week 9, to fall on hard times.