2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-2) (at Buffalo (9-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

1) BAL win + PIT loss or tie OR

2) BAL tie + PIT loss

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

1) BAL win OR

2) BAL tie + HOU loss or tie OR

3) BAL tie + TEN loss or tie OR

4) HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie

BUFFALO BILLS (9-3) (vs. Baltimore (10-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

1) BUF win + OAK loss or tie + HOU loss + IND loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4) (at New England (10-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1)KC win + OAK loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) (vs. Kansas City (8-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1) NE win OR

2) NE tie + PIT loss OR

3) NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR

4) NE tie + TEN loss or tie OR

5) HOU loss + IND loss or tie + OAK-TEN tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans Saints -- NFC South

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (10-2) (at New Orleans (10-2), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1) SF win + LAR loss or tie OR

2) SF tie + LAR loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-2) (at L.A. Rams (7-5), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

1) SEA win or tie