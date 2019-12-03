NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Ravens supplant 49ers at No. 1

We have a brand new team sitting atop the Power Rankings.

The Niners' four-week reign is over. San Francisco jacked the crown and scepter from the Patriots, who ruled our world for nine weeks. Now it's the Ravens who have staged a coup d'etat. Our advice to Baltimore? Build a moat. Buy alligators. Sharpen your swords. Hide the women and children.

This battle is won ... but the war will rage on into February.

NOTE: The previous rankings referenced in the lineup below are from the Week 13 Power Rankings.

RANK 5 PATRIOTS (10-2) 2 Previous rank: No. 3



We've watched the Patriots' offense scuffle for two months now. Given the organization's unmatched track record, many assumed the Bill Belichick-led braintrust would eventually figure it out. This is what the Patriots do. But Sunday night's loss to the Texans makes you seriously wonder. The Pats filled up the box score and made things look respectable with three late touchdown drives against a coasting Houston defense, but a deeper look tells a much different story. As Bill Barnwell pointed out, Brady was 9-of-25 passing for 90 yards with an interception before New England went on its first touchdown drive late in the third quarter. The veteran QB ranks near the bottom of the league in a host of passing categories since Week 4, which tells us that a) Brady is in decline, or b) the structure around the legendary star is faulty. It might be both of those things.

RANK 10 BILLS (9-3) Previous rank: No. 10



We see you, Bills. We all see you now. Sean McDermott's squad went to Dallas and laid a Thanksgiving whooping on the supposedly superior Cowboys, putting themselves on the map as a legitimate contender in the AFC. At 9-3, the Bills have a stranglehold on a wild-card spot and remain within striking distance of the hardly invincible Patriots in the AFC East. There were standout performances up and down the roster against the Cowboys, but this game could be a flashpoint for Josh Allen, who played like a franchise quarterback in front of a huge national audience. Allen led six consecutive scoring drives against Dallas and dished out some punishment on a third-quarter touchdown run that might be the highlight of his young career to date. Now the Bills get extra time to prepare for their biggest challenge of the season: a home game against the surging Ravens. Dismiss the Bills at your own risk.

RANK 12 STEELERS (7-5) 2 Previous rank: No. 14



Things didn't start well for Duck Hodges and the Steelers. Pittsburgh had accumulated 9 yards of total offense midway through the second quarter as the visiting Browns built a 10-0 lead. But then Hodges warmed up, James Washington started making plays and Pittsburgh's defense -- always the catalyst during this stunning return from 0-3 irrelevance -- did the rest in a 20-13 win over the Browns. This victory had to be the sweetest of the season for the Steelers, who exacted revenge on a Browns team that bullied them in more ways than one just two weeks earlier. In that Week 11 matchup, Mason Rudolph melted down against an aggressive Browns defense. Hodges kept his cool (not having to face the suspended Myles Garrett surely helped) and delivered on enough downfield throws to keep Cleveland honest and allow Pittsburgh to regain control of the game. Mike Tomlin deserves serious Coach of the Year consideration.

RANK 14 COWBOYS (6-6) 3 Previous rank: No. 11



We've reached rock bottom of the Jason Garrett era. A 26-15 loss to the visiting Bills on Thanksgiving was sobering confirmation of a hard truth in Dallas: The Cowboys, with all their marquee talent, are just another team, as mediocre as their 6-6 record says they are. After the loss, an emotional Jerry Jones spoke of "looking ahead at winning four or five straight and helping write a story they will talk about," but he sounded like an owner talking like a fan, blind optimism blotting out cold reality. Jones says that Garrett's job is safe, but the pressure is on the coach in a way it's never been before. Playing in a weak NFC East, the Cowboys still have the inside track to a division title and home playoff game. But nothing should be assumed at this point. Dallas is a flawed team, perhaps fatally so.

RANK 15 RAIDERS (6-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 13



Things have gone sideways in a flash for the Raiders. Back-to-back losses have dropped Oakland to 6-6 and out of the race in the AFC West. The playoffs are still a possibility via the wild-card route, but it's hard to get too excited about a team that's been outscored 74-12 over the course of eight days. Derek Carr isn't fond of the reputation that he can't win in the cold, but performances like we saw at Arrowhead with a kickoff temperature of 36 degrees Fahrenheit won't do much to alter the narrative. Carr threw two interceptions, including the game-icing pick-six in the second quarter, and struggled to create any spark with a wide receiver group that combined for 8 yards receiving through three quarters. Silver & Black-related pessimism is understandable, but things will shift in a hurry if Oakland knocks off the surging Titans at the Black Hole. The Raiders have been a menace at home all year.

RANK 17 BEARS (6-6) 4 Previous rank: No. 21



"A lot of players made a lot of plays, but today was Mitch's day." Those were the words of Bears coach Matt Nagy, after Mitchell Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Lions on Thanksgiving. It was easily Trubisky's best game of the season, and it creates an air of optimism around the much-maligned former first-round pick as the season hits its home stretch. Can Trubisky put himself in position to keep his starting job next season with a strong finish? His play has improved markedly in the past two weeks, but Chicago has been arguably the league's most disappointing team, and Trubisky's regression has been a big reason why. The Bears finish with a murderer's row of opponents -- Cowboys, at Packers, Chiefs, at Vikings -- giving Trubisky both an epic challenge and a golden opportunity to salvage his season.

RANK 18 BROWNS (5-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 17



At a certain point, you are who you are. We've waited all season for the Browns to play to their talent level. A three-game winning streak teased that as a possibility, but then came another dull performance in a huge spot against the Steelers. At 5-7, Cleveland's playoff hopes aren't completely dashed, but what have we seen from this team that tells us it has something special in store? Maybe that's a question a reporter could have asked Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., but those team leaders ducked out of the locker room without talking. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens did talk after the game, left to answer questions about the dumb T-shirt he wore over the weekend that incited an already hyped Steelers team. The Browns just seem messy, and you have to wonder if ownership will deem it necessary to find someone new to clean this up.

RANK 20 PANTHERS (5-7) 2 Previous rank: No. 18



The Ron Rivera Watch is on. The Panthers lost their fourth straight on Sunday, blowing a 14-0 lead in a loss to one of the worst teams in football. Panthers owner David Tepper let it be known he won't stand for mediocrity, but that's exactly what the Panthers represent as the season reaches its final month. This all seems like very bad news for Rivera, who might need his Panthers to win out to land a 10th season on the sideline. Even that might not be enough with a new owner who looks thirsty to make his first real imprint on the team he bought in 2018. "I'm not worried about my future," Rivera said after the game. "I'm worried about this football team. We have a game coming up on Sunday." This is a familiar script in a league that fires a quarter of its coaches each January.

RANK 21 EAGLES (5-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 20



An unthinkable loss for the Eagles, who had a 28-14 lead over the 2-9 Dolphins but couldn't close out a win that would have moved them into a tie atop the NFC East. Despite a highly productive day from Carson Wentz and the struggling Eagles offense, a winnable game swung on a series of critical failures in the second half. Dropped passes, overthrown balls, penalties, bad sacks, missed field goals -- Philadelphia opened up a bag of ineptitude and dumped it all over the field in Miami. Doug Pederson said on Monday that his team "self-destructed" while labeling the Eagles a "long shot" to make the playoffs. That's not quite accurate: Philly remains just one game behind Dallas in a weak NFC East, but this is a hard team to believe in. Fix one problem, and another one pops up. It's a losing game of whack-a-mole.

RANK 24 JAGUARS (4-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 23



The Jaguars are a toy ship sinking to the bottom of one of the swimming pools at their home stadium. Jacksonville's losing streak reached four after a 28-11 setback against the Buccaneers that left the home crowd jeering and head coach Doug Marrone with no choice but to put Nick Foles on the bench. The Jags' problems have gone far beyond Foles in the past three weeks, but Sunday was the first time the former Super Bowl MVP was a main reason the team struggled. Each of the first three Jacksonville possessions ended with a Foles turnover that was eventually turned into a Tampa Bay touchdown. Gardner Minshew sparked the offense once he entered the game in the third quarter, and the rookie will remain in the lineup this week against the Chargers. Minshew Mania will have to run wild all over the NFL in the final four weeks for Marrone to keep his job.

RANK 25 FALCONS (3-9) 1 Previous rank: No. 24



It's been an ugly season in Atlanta, and the sight of Matt Ryan being ruthlessly stiff-armed to the turf during a Saints interception return pretty much sums up the current state of Falcons football. That was just one chapter in a book of brutality on Thanksgiving night for Ryan, who was sacked nine times in a 26-18 loss that allowed the hated Saints to celebrate a division title on enemy turf. Ryan played without Julio Jones, who was (wisely) held out of action with a bum shoulder. The Falcons might want to start thinking similarly about their franchise quarterback, who shouldn't be taking a beating of this nature when the stakes are this low for the 3-9 Falcons. Hey, at least Atlanta recovered back-to-back onside kicks on Thursday. You take the positives where you can find them in a lost season.

RANK 26 DOLPHINS (3-9) 4 Previous rank: No. 30



The Dolphins might be the most fun 3-9 team you'll ever watch. How could you not enjoy the way Miami went after the Eagles, battling back from multiple deficits, calling trick plays, surprise onside kicks -- anything to make up for the talent disparity they face every Sunday? It's a credit to first-year coach Brian Flores -- and the quarterback, too. This is a young Dolphins team playing with the spirit of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who competes his butt off every Sunday. Fitzpatrick made a series of money throws in wiping out a two-touchdown deficit in the second half, and he avoided the killer turnovers that have haunted him in the past. It helps to have a guy like DeVante Parker, who has broken out as a star playmaker in his fifth season. Parker is an example of why you don't give up on talent. The 2015 first-rounder has become a player this organization can build around.

RANK 27 JETS (4-8) 5 Previous rank: No. 22



Adam Gase, we were led to believe, had fixed the Jets. Sam Darnold had locked into sync with the coach's game plan, and Gregg Williams' defense was balling out. Then Sunday happened, and all the goodwill accrued during a three-game winning streak was wiped away. The Jets were no match for the Bengals, bullied by an 0-11 team in a 22-6 loss in Cincinnati. The Jets become the first team in NFL history to lose to two teams that started a season 0-7 or worse (they got whipped by the 0-7 Dolphins last month). This is all a very poor reflection on Gase, who didn't have his team prepared in a game with playoff ramifications (however faint they might have been). Gase called a poor game, too: Le'Veon Bell finished with just 10 carries against the NFL's worst run defense. Sometimes it feels like this organization is chemically addicted to embarrassment.

RANK 29 CARDINALS (3-8-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 26



Burn the tape! Destroy the evidence! Never speak of it again! These are all commands one could imagine coming out of Cardinals headquarters after Sunday's embarrassing 34-7 loss to the Rams, a game that featured almost nothing in the way of positives for the home team. The defense gave up a season-high 549 yards, and the offense didn't cross 100 yards until the fourth quarter. This was the fifth consecutive loss for Arizona, but all losses are not created equal, especially for a rebuilding team. In the three defeats that preceded their Week 12 bye, the Cardinals hung tough and looked ready to hit their stride behind rookie Kyler Murray. Week 13 represented a step back, and it cost at least one player his job. Starting cornerback Tramaine Brock was released on Monday. It won't get any easier for Murray this week, when the red-hot Steelers bring their swarming defense to town.

RANK 31 GIANTS (2-10) Previous rank: No. 31



Giants fans sent a message to their team on Sunday, leaving thousands of empty seats at MetLife Stadium in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers, New York's eighth straight defeat. These are dark days for a team that stands as one of football's proudest and most decorated franchises. A lack of difference-makers on defense was plainly apparent against the Packers, who scored 17 points before sending out their punter for the first time. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes without an interception as the Giants allowed an opponent to score at least 30 points for the seventh time in 12 games. Big changes are on the horizon for Big Blue, which doesn't have many foundational players beyond quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Pat Shurmur hasn't been a winner in two seasons, but has he ever had a chance?

