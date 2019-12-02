Vikings RB Dalvin Cook injures clavicle in 'MNF' loss

The timing of Dalvin Cook's injury couldn't have been worse for the Minnesota Vikings.

Midway through the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football", the Vikings star running back was stripped by Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green on a carry, resulting in a Seattle fumble recovery. Cook was seen favoring his right arm as he walked to the sideline and was escorted by the training staff to the locker room.

The Vikings later confirmed that Cook sustained a right shoulder injury on the play and was ruled questionable to return. He would end up not returning to the game, and Minnesota would go on to lose 37-30.

Cook ended the night with nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, to go with three catches for 35 yards.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night that Cook's injury was to his clavicle, though nothing was broken. The running back's injury does not appear to be serious, as both Cook and coach Mike Zimmer downplayed the issue following the loss.

When asked if he'll be available for Minnesota's game next week, Cook replied, "I'll be good to go."

The Vikings (8-4) sit in second place behind the 9-3 Packers in the NFC North, and will now move on to face the Lions (3-8-1) at home in a pivotal Week 14 matchup.