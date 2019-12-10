AFC playoff picture: Texans, Titans, Steelers jockey for position

The Browns will likely lament their Week 13 loss to the Steelers as the one that ultimately did them in. Had Cleveland won and everything else held true since then, they'd be tied with Pittsburgh right now at 7-6 instead of staring at a two-game gap between them and the final wild-card spot. Hope survives, though, in the weakness of their remaining opponents, including the 3-9-1 Cardinals and 1-12 Bengals, the latter of whom the Brownsjust squeaked past Sunday. They'll need to complete the unlikeliest of season sweeps of Baltimore in Week 16, though, and beat the other two teams to have a shot -- and Cleveland will still need help. The Browns should root for either Tennessee or Houston to sweep their two meetings in the final three weeks. A split between those two teams will likely leave the AFC South runner-up in strong position to secure a wild-card spot, spelling the end of Cleveland's chances.