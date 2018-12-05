NFC Playoff Picture: Crucial bout in the East; Vikings need a win

Elsewhere in the division in Week 14, the Redskins host New York in Landover with their third-string quarterback under center. Back by popular demand in my household -- and necessity in Washington's -- Mark Sanchez will play a pivotal role over the next four weeks in the divisional and wild-card races in the NFC. Mark Travis John Sanchez, he who "led" the New York Jets to two consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two NFL seasons, only to be cast off years later as a backup/bench coach and remembered by simpletons as a butt fumbler. He is the man who will be tasked, in the absence of Alex Smith and Colt McCoy, to lead D.C. back to the postseason. At minimum, the 6-6 'Skins will need to split their final four against NYG, JAX, TEN and PHI to have a shot at reaching the dance. A loss to New York on Sunday would likely doom those chances. But a win, spurred on by a written-off former first-round pick, could jump-start a wonderful redemption story in the swamp.