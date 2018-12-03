2019 NFL Draft order and team needs: Packers slip into top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 13. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today (the Rams have already clinched the NFC West). The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

We've made it! We're officially in the home stretch of the regular season with four weeks to go and, in a break from the norm, all but a couple of the first 10 teams in the draft order don't have pressing needs at the quarterback position.

As for who'll be picking first of those downtrodden clubs, the Cardinals likely spoiled their chances by beating the Packers on Sunday, setting up a two-team race between the league's Bay Area teams. As you can see below, the 49ers are in the driver's seat to clinch the No. 1 overall selection thanks to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker (team with the lower SOS picks first in the event of a tie).

Here's the order heading into Week 14, along with the top three needs for each team.

NOTE: The conference-record and mutual-opponents tiebreakers were used to break the tie between the Bills, Lions and Falcons, since the ties couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers Record: 2-10 (.479 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

Remaining games: vs. DEN, vs. SEA, vs. CHI, at LAR

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



Adding a big, physical wide receiver this offseason for Jimmy Garoppolo would be nice, but it's looking more like the defense needs to be Priority 1, 2 and 3 for San Francisco. The secondary and run D were no match for the Seahawks on Sunday, but finding a stud pass rusher at the top of the draft could go a long way toward helping this unit improve.

PICK 2 Raiders Record: 2-10 (.559)

Previous week: No. 2

Remaining games: vs. PIT, at CIN, vs. DEN, at KC

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



Moral victory for the Silver and Black? That was their most impressive performance of the season, even though they lost the game and failed to sack Patrick Mahomes. The team that traded away Khalil Mack before the season is on pace to record 13 sacks, which would be the fewest in a single season since the Chiefs had 10 in 2008. Oh, and they might want to find someone who can cover Travis Kelce (12-168-2 on Sunday).

PICK 3 Jets 1 Record: 3-9 (.486)

Previous week: No. T-4

Remaining games: at BUF, vs. HOU, vs. GB, at NE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, WR



With Sam Darnold sidelined and their losing streak extending to a sixth game, it's been time to think about next season for a while now. They have to find the pass rusher they've long sought. That leads the to-do list. Beyond that, giving Darnold a better front five and more weapons, be it at wide receiver, running back or tight end (and preferably all three) should be priorities.

PICK 4 Cardinals 1 Record: 3-9 (.514)

Previous week: No. 3

Remaining games: vs. DET, at ATL, vs. LAR, at SEA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



That's a big morale boost for Arizona, going into Green Bay and knocking off the Packers/sending their head coach to unemployment. It looked like the Cardinals were very serious contenders for the No. 1 pick prior to Sunday. Instead, they have a decent shot to win at least four games with a home meeting against the Lions up next.

PICK 5 Giants 1 Record: 4-8 (.507)

Previous week: No. T-4

Remaining games: at WAS, vs. TEN, at IND, vs. DAL

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



Similar to the Cardinals, the Giants have also killed their chances for the top pick by getting hot in a lost season. Pat Shurmur's squad has won three of the past four games. The lingering question remains, though: Is the team ready to part with Eli Manning after the season, and will Dave Gettleman see a quarterback worth taking this early in the draft in a year where there's little excitement about the QB class?

PICK 6 Jaguars Record: 4-8 (.538)

Previous week: No. 6

Remaining games: at TEN, vs. WAS, at MIA, at HOU

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Now, there's the Jaguars defense we thought we were getting this season. It's too little too late for Jacksonville this year, but as long as that unit continues its return to form, this offseason should be all about remaking the offense with a new quarterback who can rely on better blocking and skill-position players than Blake Bortles had.

PICK 7 Bills 2 Record: 4-8 (.542)

Previous week: No. 9

Remaining games: vs. NYJ, vs. DET, at NE, vs. MIA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



As is the case with the Jets and Cardinals, the challenge for the front office this offseason is to give their young QB a better chance to win than they did this season. For Buffalo, that means boosting the offensive line at multiple spots and finding a playmaker at receiver.

PICK 8 Lions Record: 4-8 (.542)

Previous week: No. 8

Remaining games: at ARI, at BUF, vs. MIN, at GB

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE



It's going to be an interesting offseason for a team that doesn't seem like it's a player or two away from joining the elite in the NFC, even though they've had some nice wins this season and played the Rams tough for a good portion of the game Sunday. The biggest needs for Detroit are likely to be on defense, but they're going to have to do something to give a jolt to an offense that's averaging just 16.2 points in its last six games.

PICK 9 Falcons 1 Record: 4-8 (.542)

Previous week: No. 10

Remaining games: at GB, vs. ARI, at CAR, at TB

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OG, DT



Baltimore turned out the lights out on the Atlanta offense, holding them to their fewest yards in a game this century (131). Maybe this team bounces back with better health in 2019, but it could use some upgrades in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Fortunately for them, the strength of this draft and where they're likely to land in the order sets up nicely for them to address those needs.

PICK 10 Packers 1 Record: 4-7-1 (.507)

Previous week: No. T-11

Remaining games: vs. ATL, at CHI, at NYJ, vs. DET

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



They find themselves in very unfamiliar territory, searching for a new head coach and staring at a potential top-10 pick. They last hired a head coach in 2006, and haven't picked inside the top 10 since 2009, when they took B.J. Raji ninth overall. Their No. 1 mission in the 2019 draft might be replacing another player they picked back in '09 -- Clay Matthews, who's in decline and a contract year.

PICK 11 Browns Record: 4-7-1 (.549)

Previous week: No. T-11

Remaining games: vs. CAR, at DEN, vs. CIN, at BAL

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



The Browns have been doing an outstanding job of protecting Baker Mayfield lately -- they haven't allowed a sack in three straight games and a formidable Texans pass rush was credited with only one QB hit on Sunday. Kudos to the Cleveland O-line, but John Dorsey should still be scouring the nation for his next franchise left tackle this spring. A No. 1 WR would be nice, too, as would another defensive playmaker, be it at corner opposite Denzel Ward or up front opposite Myles Garrett.

PICK 12 Buccaneers 5 Record: 5-7 (.479)

Previous week: No. 7

Remaining games: vs. NO, at BAL, at DAL, vs. ATL

Biggest needs: CB, DE, S



With Jameis Winston's play clearly trending in a positive direction, QB moves off the list of needs here. He hasn't turned the ball in the last two games, and he's recorded a passer rating of 100 or better in three straight games for the first time in his career. If he keeps playing quality ball in the final month of the season, it would make sense to try to put the best possible supporting cast around him -- not a different QB -- in 2019, and that means devoting major resources once again to the secondary and pass rush.

PICK 13 Bengals 3 Record: 5-7 (.549)

Previous week: No. 16

Remaining games: at LAC, vs. OAK, at CLE, at PIT

Biggest needs: LB, TE, QB



As things continue to go south here, the Bengals will head into the offseason badly in need of another playmaker on defense. Oh, they're going to need more playmakers on offense, too. Tyler Eifert is on I.R. again and headed for free agency, and the time has come to find competition, if not an immediate replacement, for Andy Dalton.

PICK 14 Dolphins 1 Record: 6-6 (.441)

Previous week: No. T-13

Remaining games: vs. NE, at MIN, vs. JAX, at BUF

Biggest needs: QB, DE, WR



Here's where we'll learn a lot about whether Ryan Tannehill is the guy for Miami in 2019. He's been efficient since returning from injury a couple weeks ago, but can he keep it going against the Patriots, Vikings and a potentially resurgent Jaguars defense? And who's getting after the opposing QB if Cameron Wake, an impending free agent, isn't back?

PICK 15 Colts 3 Record: 6-6 (.444)

Previous week: No. 18

Remaining games: at HOU, vs. DAL, vs. NYG, at TEN

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



The loss to the Jags stings. The Colts certainly are not dead in the playoff race, but they'll need a lot of things to break their way to get in. Regardless, there's plenty to be optimistic about here. With another weapon or two for Andrew Luck and a little more beef for the defense, this squad won't be sneaking up on anyone in 2019.

PICK 16 Panthers 3 Record: 6-6 (.469)

Previous week: No. 19

Remaining games: at CLE, vs. NO, vs. ATL, at NO

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, S



The wheels are falling off in Carolina. They've dropped four straight and there are no gimmes left on the schedule. From finding players who can better support Cam Newton on offense to getting younger on defense, this squad might be in for some big changes next season.

PICK 17 Eagles 4 Record: 6-6 (.476)

Previous week: No. T-13

Remaining games: at DAL, at LAR, vs. HOU, at WAS

Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB



Philly has to get stronger at corner -- its top player at the position, Ronald Darby, is in a contract year and will be coming off a torn ACL. They haven't kept him out of a game, but 36-year-old Jason Peters has battled injuries again this season and the time has come to draft a tackle. The Eagles could use another weapon at running back, and keep an eye on Brandon Graham, who's due to hit the open market.

PICK 18 Redskins 4 Record: 6-6 (.497)

Previous week: No. 22

Remaining games: vs. NYG, at JAX, at TEN, vs. PHI

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Tough times in Washington just got much tougher, as the team is down to Mark Sanchez at QB and dropped its third straight on Monday night. Hopefully Alex Smith returns from his injury as strong as ever, but this seems like the right time to pick a QB to develop behind him.

PICK 19 Titans 4 Record: 6-6 (.549)

Previous week: No. 15

Remaining games: vs. JAX, at NYG, vs. WAS, vs. IND

Biggest needs: WR, OLB, DL



It's a win, and you'll take them any way you can get them, but the Titans are a .500 team that barely was able to sneak by Josh McCown and the Jets at home. If this team is going to get over the hump, it has to become more dynamic on offense, and there could be holes to fill on defense with OLBs Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan due to become free agents.

PICK 20 Broncos 3 Record: 6-6 (.580)

Previous week: No. 17

Remaining games: at SF, vs. CLE, at OAK, vs. LAC

Biggest needs: CB, WR/TE, QB



The Broncos are proving they can compete for a playoff spot with Case Keenum, who continues to play solid ball, at the helm, which might convince John Elway to try to build around him for another year rather than start over again with someone new under center. While it would still be prudent to find a young QB to develop, the more pressing needs could in the secondary and at pass catcher, where another playmaking receiver and/or tight end could make life easier on Keenum.

PICK 21 Vikings 3 Record: 6-5-1 (.479)

Previous week: No. 24

Remaining games: at SEA, vs. MIA, at DET, vs. CHI

Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT



Mike Zimmer isn't happy with his running game, and a chunk of the blame for his discontent there falls on the offensive line. Minnesota needs some more physicality up front. Elsewhere, there could be voids to fill at linebacker and defensive tackle, with Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson in a walk year.

PICK 22 Ravens 1 Record: 7-5 (.462)

Previous week: No. 23

Remaining games: at KC, vs. TB, at LAC, vs. CLE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, ILB



Will Terrell Suggs be back for Baltimore next season? He's in a contract year, as is DE Brent Urban and OLB Za'Darius Smith. ILB C.J. Mosley is also due to become a free agent. It's tough to imagine Suggs and Mosley playing elsewhere, but there's still a need for young talent at these positions, and a No. 1 receiver could ease some of the burden on Lamar Jackson.

PICK 23 Raiders (via Cowboys) 2 Cowboys' record: 7-5 (.500)

Previous week: No. 21

Cowboys' remaining games: vs. PHI, at IND, vs. TB, at NYG

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. As for the Cowboys, are they going to lose again this season? They've now won four straight and don't have a winning team left on the schedule after holding the Saints to 10 points in last Thursday's victory. This offseason, though, there's work to be done on offense, especially at tight end. Finding a Jason Witten replacement should lead the wish list here.

PICK 24 Seahawks 4 Record: 7-5 (.510)

Previous week: No. 20

Remaining games: vs. MIN, at SF, vs. KC, vs. ARI

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, OL



It seems unlikely that Seattle will let Frank Clark, who's in a contract year, get away, but it would make sense to add another player who can bring some heat off the edge even if Clark returns. Yes, this defensive line could use some upgrades. There might be a hole or two fill on the offensive line, and a big target for Russell Wilson could take this offense to the next level.

PICK 25 Steelers Record: 7-4-1 (.500)

Previous week: No. 25

Remaining games: at OAK, vs. NE, at NO, vs. CIN

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



The Steelers should be able to bounce back after their collapse against the Chargers with the Raiders up next, but then the Patriots and Saints await. Scary stuff for Steelers fans. The offense has to break the habit of disappearing for significant stretches, but the biggest need for this team is at cornerback, where Artie Burns has lost his job.

PICK 26 Raiders (via Bears) Bears' record: 8-4 (.417)

Previous week: No. 26

Bears' remaining games: vs. LAR, vs. GB, at SF, at MIN

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. BIG measuring-stick game up next for the Bears, who still are struggling to find answers for how to spark the running game. This is a well-built roster, but GM Ryan Pace should be on the lookout for offensive linemen who can help clear lanes and keep Mitch Trubisky upright, in addition to depth in the secondary, where nickel corner Bryce Callahan and safety Adrian Amos are due to hit the open market.

PICK 27 Chargers Record: 9-3 (.451)

Previous week: No. 27

Remaining games: vs. CIN, at KC, vs. BAL, at DEN

Biggest needs: DT, OT, S



The Chargers are going to need an infusion of youth on the interior of the defensive line with Brandon Mebane, Damion Square and Darius Philon due to become free agents this offseason. Beyond that, improving the protection off the edges should be a priority with Philip Rivers still playing at an elite level in his twilight years, and another playmaker in the secondary wouldn't hurt.

PICK 28 Texans Record: 9-3 (.476)

Previous week: No. 28

Remaining games: vs. IND, at NYJ, at PHI, vs. JAX

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



The Texans, once 0-3, are very much alive in the race for a first-round bye as they have feasted mostly on middling teams in the past nine games and could keep it going with no winning teams left on the schedule. Still, only Dak Prescott has been sacked more this season than Deshaun Watson, who took four sacks and was hit three other times by the Browns on Sunday. Houston has weaknesses to address on the O-line and in the secondary.

PICK 29 Patriots Record: 9-3 (.493)

Previous week: No. 29

Remaining games: at MIA, at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



With Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton ticketed for free agency, there could be hole or two to fill up front on defense this offseason. The same goes for wide receiver, with Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson in a walk year. A playmaking 'backer would be a nice addition on D, and, of course, picking a young QB at some point would make sense.

PICK 30 Chiefs Record: 10-2 (.479)

Previous week: No. 30

Remaining games: vs. BAL, vs. LAC, at SEA, vs. OAK

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, RB



Kansas City just gave up 33 points to a team that entered Week 13 averaging 17 per game (30th in the NFL). Andy Reid and Brett Veach should be in the market for a corner and a safety. Plus, Dee Ford is in a contract year and the contract for Justin Houston, who'll be on the wrong side of 30 next season, carries big cap numbers in 2019 and 2020. There's a void to fill at RB, too, following the release of Kareem Hunt.

PICK 31 Packers (via Saints) Saints' record: 10-2 (.486)

Previous week: No. 31

Saints' remaining games: at TB, at CAR, vs. PIT, vs. CAR

Saints' biggest needs: CB, TE, LB



See above (No. 10) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. New Orleans only has one game left against a team with a winning record (Pittsburgh), but it still could be tough sledding all the way to the finish line. The Bucs have won two in a row, and the Panthers are going to be fighting for their playoff lives.