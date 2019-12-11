NFC playoff picture: Beyond Saints, everything's extremely fluid

Tied atop the division at 6-7, Dallas and Philadelphia are currently separated only by their head-to-head matchup: the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Eagles at Jerryworld. And their head-to-head record at season's end will surely play a role in deciding the NFC East champion. Regardless of what happens this weekend, when Philly visits Washington and Dallas hosts the Rams, the winner of Cowboys-Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16 will have a leg up in the division. Because of Dallas' superior division record (4-0 vs. 2-1) and conference record (5-4 vs. 4-5), the Cowboys have the higher probability of winning the division. Out of the 32 scenarios in which the final three weeks play out with no ties, Dallas wins the NFC East in 19 of them. (Thanks for the chart, @MitchGoldich!) However, considering the Eagles' remaining strength of schedule is the lowest in the league, Philly stands a good chance of cashing in on one of the other 13 scenarios.