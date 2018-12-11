AFC Playoff Picture: Browns, Jets among five potential spoilers

Head coach Todd Bowles could very well be fighting for his job in the remaining three games, and he has an opportunity to make a statement against two current division leaders and an NFC team still alive in playoff chase. Of course, a lot of the Jets' success depends on which team shows up -- the one that lost six games in a row or the one that overcame a 17-6 deficit to win in Week 14 behind rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets are in position to have a say in how the playoff picture develops in both conferences, and could potentially put the Packers out of their misery. Even if they only win one of their final three games, the Jets can significantly alter the playoff picture.