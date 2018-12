The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

McKenzie, who played for the Raiders and has been their GM since 2012, was given the option to remain with the team through the end of the season but is not expected to do so, Rapoport reported. He previously worked for the Green Bay Packers for 17 years.

