Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

There have been struggles and tribulations aplenty during the 2022 season, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the playoffs nonetheless after another comeback.

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24, on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

It's the first time in franchise history the Bucs have won back-to-back division titles and the 14th consecutive season Brady had made the postseason. Brady has only missed the postseason once in his career as his team's primary starter (2002 with the New England Patriots) and has piloted the Buccaneers to a postseason berth in each of his three years with the club.

This year has been unlike the others, though, as it's been characterized more by Buccaneers struggles than triumphs, with the saving grace being their residency in the NFC South, which is easily the worst division in the conference.