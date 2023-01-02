NFL Week 17's winners and losers: Giants back in the playoffs, Pack back in the mix, Jets back in the barrel

The Giants are in the playoffs! I repeat: The Giants are in the playoffs!! Do not overlook the impressiveness of this accomplishment in Year 1 of a new regime, with New York returning to the postseason for the first time in six seasons -- and just the second time since the G-Men won Super Bowl XLVI in February of 2012.





After Big Blue hired Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to serve as head coach and general manager, respectively, I showered the organization with praise. After a dozen years of Tom Coughlin netted the franchise two Lombardi Trophies, the Giants had fallen into the coaching abyss, cycling through Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge over a six-season span. Dave Gettleman didn't help matters, either, replacing Jerry Reese as general manager in December of 2017 and proceeding to deploy dated, short-sighted roster-building strategies. The Daboll-Schoen pairing represented a much-needed step into the modern football world, but I thought it would take time to see the fruits of their labor.





Instead, New York's new leadership put together a brilliant coaching staff and immediately established a fresh culture. Daboll, a true quarterback guru, lifted Daniel Jones to new heights by unleashing his legs and reining in his ball security. The former No. 6 overall pick is easily playing the finest football of his pro career, with career bests in completion percentage (67.2), yards per attempt (6.8) and passer rating (92.5). Not to mention, "Danny Dimes" suddenly has a clutch gene: In his first three seasons, Jones totaled three game-winning drives; in his first campaign under Daboll, he already has five.





The Giants posted double-digit losses every year from 2017 through 2021. Now they're one positive result shy of double-digit wins. It's an exceptional feat and proof that the right management can equal wins -- immediately. Just wait until Schoen digs out of his inherited cap hell and re-stocks the shelves with functional, win-now talent.